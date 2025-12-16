UPDATE - Evocative Raises Financing to Fuel Continued Growth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evocative , a global provider of Internet infrastructure, today announces that it has raised debt financing from a large global investment firm. The debt financing complements the continued equity support from the company’s long-term investment partner, Crestline Investors . This investment will further the company’s continued growth and expansion to support the accelerating demand for data centers and colocation space fueled by AI development.

“This financing marks a significant milestone in Evocative’s continued journey to expand capacity and deliver on our long-term vision of high density colocation and a robust global network to support next generation AI applications,” said Derek Garnier , CEO at Evocative. “We remain committed to building with discipline, scale, and customer focus. Our aim is to continue delivering the space, power, and connectivity required for AI development, hybrid cloud environments, and infrastructure diversification.”

Crestline Investors has partnered with Evocative for several years, supporting the company through multiple phases of its strategic growth plan. The firm has consistently backed Evocative’s efforts to scale its digital infrastructure platform and strengthen its ability to meet the increasing demands of enterprise and service provider customers.

“Crestline has worked closely with Evocative as the company continues to execute its strategic business plan,” said Will Palmer , Executive Managing Director, Co-Head of US Corporate Credit. “We believe Evocative is well positioned to meet the increasing demands of the digital infrastructure industry, and we are pleased to support their ongoing expansion and long-term vision.”

Guggenheim Securities served as sole structuring advisor and placement agent for the transaction. Jones Day acted as legal counsel to Evocative. Altman Solon provided commercial due diligence support; BSP acted as the technical advisor; and EisnerAmper’s Transaction Advisory Services (TAS) Group prepared a Quality of Earnings (QoE) Analysis.

The funding will enable targeted infrastructure investments, including capacity upgrades, strategic metro expansions, and continued enhancements across Evocative’s data center, network, bare metal , and cloud platforms to better support enterprise and service provider customers.

To learn more about Evocative’s full suite of digital infrastructure solutions, visit: www.evocative.com .

About Evocative

Evocative is a global leader in Internet infrastructure, providing enterprise-class data center, bare metal, network, cloud, and managed services solutions that enable exceptional digital experiences. Evocative’s global footprint includes interconnected data centers and Points of Presence across strategically located metros in North America, Europe, and Asia regions. Through organic growth and strategic acquisition, the company continues to expand its presence to power enterprise workloads at the edge. Evocative is dedicated to helping drive digital businesses forward, now and in the decades to come.