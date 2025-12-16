GeeFi (GEE) Presale Approaches Phase 3, Reporting Major Investors Spike as 2M Tokens Remains

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GeeFi Tech issued a significant update regarding its ongoing token presale, announcing that fewer than 2 million tokens remain available before the project transitions into Phase 3. This critical threshold marks a pivotal moment for the ecosystem, signaling the imminent conclusion of the current pricing tier.

To date, the project has successfully raised over $1.3 million, a figure that underscores the robust confidence of the market in GeeFi's vision. Supported by a rapidly expanding community of over 2,400 investors, this momentum highlights the growing demand for accessible, user-centric decentralized finance solutions that prioritize immediate utility over speculative promises.

Delivering a Tangible Ecosystem with Real Utility

At the core of GeeFi’s rapid growth is its commitment to delivering functional products alongside its roadmap. Unlike many early-stage projects, GeeFi offers a live, non-custodial wallet that is already available for download on Android devices, with an iOS version currently in active development to broaden accessibility. This operational foundation serves as the gateway to the broader ecosystem, which will soon include the GeeFi DEX for seamless asset trading and GeeFi Crypto Cards for real-world spending. These integrated tools are powered by the GeeFi Token (GEE), which employs a deflationary economic model designed to reduce supply over time, thereby supporting long-term value retention for holders.

Accelerating Momentum as Phase 3 Draws Near

The speed at which the presale has progressed reflects a high level of investor engagement and urgency. As the available inventory drops below the 2 million token mark, the window of opportunity for participants to enter at current Phase 2 valuations is narrowing quickly. This stage represents a strategic entry point for early adopters looking to maximize their position before the scheduled price adjustment in Phase 3. The transition to the next phase will reflect the project's maturing development status and the reduced risk profile associated with its continued delivery of milestones, making this current period crucial for those seeking optimal entry terms.

Rewarding Loyalty Through Comprehensive Incentives

GeeFi continues to prioritize value creation for its supporters through a multi-layered incentive structure designed to foster long-term loyalty. The platform’s staking protocol offers an impressive Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 55%, allowing token holders to generate significant passive income while contributing to network stability. Complementing this is a robust referral program that rewards users with a 5% bonus for every new participant they introduce to the ecosystem. These mechanisms ensure that the benefits of the platform's expansion are shared directly with the community members who actively contribute to its growth and success.

Conclusion: A Defining Moment for Future Growth

With the transition to Phase 3 on the horizon, GeeFi is solidifying its standing as a formidable contender in the DeFi landscape. The combination of substantial funding, a swiftly growing user base, and a clear timeline for deploying high-demand utilities places the project on a strong trajectory toward its public launch. The dwindling supply of Phase 2 tokens underscores the limited time remaining for interested parties to join the ecosystem at this foundational stage, setting the scene for a dynamic next chapter in GeeFi's development.

