BBOT to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in a presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the “Events” page of the BBOT website at https://investors.bbotx.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days following the event.

About BBOT

BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

