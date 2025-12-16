Steelworkers union pleased with the approval of Anglo–Teck transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Steelworkers union District 3 Director Scott Lunny issued the following statement in response to the federal government’s approval of the Anglo–Teck transaction, including undertakings related to investment in Canada, job protection, and job creation:

“Today’s decision provides important clarity for Steelworkers and their families, and we are encouraged that the federal government secured commitments focused on investment in Canada, protecting jobs and creating new employment opportunities. This approval represents a significant step forward for critical minerals mining and processing in Canada.

Our members want certainty and stability, and they want to see strong, long-term investment that supports good union jobs and local communities. The undertakings secured through this process have the potential to strengthen local supply chains in British Columbia and across Western Canada.

We are optimistic that this decision will deliver meaningful benefits for for the 2,500 United Steelworkers members at Highland Valley Copper and the Trail Smelting Operations in British Columbia, as well as for the communities that rely on these operations. As always, we will stay engaged to ensure these commitments are implemented as promised and translate into lasting economic and employment gains.”

