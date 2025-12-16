Insureon’s Kari Allen Named a 2025 Women in Insurance Leadership Honoree

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insureon, the leading digital agency for small business insurance and part of HUB International, the fifth-largest insurance broker in the world, is proud to announce that Kari Allen, Vice President and Head of Sales has been named by Digital Insurance as a “2025 Women in Insurance Leadership (WIL)” honoree.

The annual WIL program recognizes senior executives across the insurance industry who demonstrate exceptional strategic vision, innovation and measurable impact. Honorees are chosen by the Digital Insurance editorial team for advancing transformation within their organizations, elevating customer outcomes and serving as influential leaders in the broader insurance community.

Since joining Insureon in 2021, Allen has had a tremendous impact on the company’s continued success by leading a comprehensive revitalization of the company’s sales organization, i.e., rebuilding its team structure, establishing clear career pathways, enhancing training and performance management, and fostering a culture grounded in mentorship and professional growth. She has also helped to implement new leadership roles, create standardized onboarding and development resources, and introduce programs such as peer-led “Spark Sessions,” which encourage real-time collaboration and learning.

Recognizing the importance of consistent onboarding and continuous development, Allen created a dedicated Learning & Development role. This function spearheaded the design and implementation of a robust training program, aligning best practices and daily operating routines into a centralized Sales Playbook that empowers every team member to succeed. Her work at Insureon has strengthened employee retention, elevated producer performance and reinforced the company’s commitment to serving small business owners.

“It’s a well-deserved and overdue honor to see Kari recognized among the insurance industry’s most influential leaders,” said Jeff Kroeger, President of Insureon. “Kari’s passion, vision and commitment to our customers has helped build a culture that is collaborative, growth-minded and deeply focused on our mission of serving small businesses.”

Allen’s recognition shines a light on Insureon’s overall commitment to developing exceptional leaders and delivering innovative, accessible and digital solutions to protect the livelihood of small business owners nationwide. As part of HUB International, Insureon continues to be an insurtech pioneer, leveraging best-in-class technology, access to top-rated carriers and depth of industry expertise to provide scalable insurance solutions nationwide.

Learn more and see the complete list of 2025 Women in Insurance Leadership honorees at https://www.dig-in.com/news/the-2025-women-in-insurance-leadership-honorees.





