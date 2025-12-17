Early Warning Report Filed Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MR. JOHN TOGNETTI of Vancouver, B.C. announces that he has acquired 3,222,223 units of securities of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (“Mirasol”) for $0.45 per unit in Mirasol’s private placement financing which closed on December 16, 2025. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one-half of one (1/2) non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.60 for a period of twelve (12) months from closing of the private placement.

The units have been acquired for investment purposes.

Immediately before completion of the private placement, Mr. Tognetti held 19,827,623 common shares and securities convertible into an additional 350,000 common shares, together representing 24.65% of the 81,851,494 issued and outstanding common shares of Mirasol. Following completion of the private placement, Mr. Tognetti holds 23,049,846 common shares and securities convertible into an additional 1,961,111 common shares of Mirasol, together representing 28.25% of the 88,540,939 issued and outstanding common shares of Mirasol.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd

Mirasol is a strategically positioned exploration company with over 20 years of operating, permitting and community relations experience in the mineral rich regions of Chile and Argentina. Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at the flagship Sobek Copper-Gold Project located in the Vicuña Copper-Gold-Silver District of northeast Chile while continuing to advance a strong pipeline of highly prospective early and mid-stage projects.

