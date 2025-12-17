Financial Fast Track Radio Achieves Strong Audience Growth as Interest in Tax-Smart Retirement Planning Surges

Frisco, TX, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Fast Track Radio, an educational retirement-planning broadcast hosted by financial strategist Tod Long, is expanding its reach and influence as one of the region’s fastest-growing platforms dedicated to helping Americans make informed retirement decisions. The program, which airs Saturdays at 8 AM on KOKC 95.3 FM and 1 PM on KQOB Freedom 96.9 FM, was founded to simplify complex retirement topics and give pre-retirees and retirees practical tools to build tax-efficient, risk-managed retirement strategies.

“The response from listeners has been incredible,” said Tod Long, host of Financial Fast Track Radio. “People want straightforward, tax-smart guidance they can actually use. The surge in audience engagement tells us that retirees are hungry for education – not hype – and we’re committed to meeting that need with clarity and consistency every week.”

Addressing Modern Retirement Challenges

Every week, Financial Fast Track Radio demystifies the strategies that matter most to today’s retirees, covering:

Roth conversion timing and tax planning

Coordinated withdrawal sequencing

Social Security optimization

Income planning and protection against sequence-of-returns risk

Risk-managed annuity structures

Long-term wealth preservation



The show is purposefully structured as an education-first platform, offering listeners straightforward but comprehensive explanations of retirement concepts that often create confusion or costly mistakes. Rather than focusing on predictions or market speculations, episodes center on disciplines that help retirees preserve their savings and reduce future tax burdens.

Many listeners relate to issues commonly seen in Long’s advisory work. Pre-retirees often start with $500,000 - $2 million saved yet lack a coordinated tax strategy – an oversight that can result in higher taxes throughout their 60s and 70s. Others carry four to six different retirement accounts, each with separate rules and tax implications. Without a plan, this fragmentation can lead to unnecessary penalties, higher Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), or inefficient income withdrawals.

Financial Fast Track Radio brings these everyday challenges to light, helping listeners recognize planning gaps and understand how strategic decisions may improve their retirement outlook. Research cited on the broadcast suggests that many families may potentially see improved projected lifetime tax outcomes when withdrawal sequencing, RMD planning, and partial Roth conversions are coordinated effectively.

The Athlete-Turned Strategist Behind the Program

Long brings a unique blend of professional financial expertise and elite athletic discipline to the show. Before his career in financial services, he competed as a Nike professional sprinter, earning seven Big 8 conference championships, 6 NCAA all American honors, and two World Championship and two USA championship titles. He now applies that same structured, repeatable mindset to retirement planning. Over the past 23 years, he has helped hundreds of families, business owners, and professionals transition from accumulation to income, prioritizing tax efficiency and risk management.

Long’s athletic background strongly influences his planning philosophy. He often describes retirement strategy as a disciplined, multi-phase process rather than a single event. This mindset resonates with listeners who are navigating some of the most consequential financial decisions of their lives.

“Retirement isn’t just about what you’ve saved, it’s about what you keep and how long it lasts,” says Long. “That’s why education is powerful. When you understand the system, you can use it to your advantage.”

Long Financial Services: The Firm Behind the Expertise

While Financial Fast Track Radio serves as public platform for financial education, it is supported by the expertise of Long Financial Services – the advisory firm founded by Long to help individuals build tax-efficient, risk-managed retirement plans. The firm serves households with $250,000 to $5 million or more in assets and focuses on personalized income planning, Roth conversion strategies, Social Security optimization, risk management, and long-term wealth preservation.

The firm also assists in transitioning employer-sponsored plans, including 401(k), 403(b), and 457(b) rollovers, with typical amounts ranging from $150,000 to $400,000. These transitions often provide a clean foundation for building a unified retirement income strategy that aligns with long-term goals and risk tolerance.

A Growing Platform with a Clear Mission

As Financial Fast Track Radio continues to gain momentum, its mission remains focused on empowering individuals through clear, accessible education. The show’s rising popularity demonstrates that today’s retirees are seeking not only advice but understanding, an opportunity to make well informed decisions that directly influence their quality of life in retirement.

Listeners can tune in every Saturday to KOKC 95.3FM at 8AM and to KQOB Freedom 96.9FM at 1PM. Past episodes and other resources are available at https://www.financialfasttrackradio.com.

Individuals seeking personalized retirement planning support can schedule a complimentary Financial Fast Track Review at https://www.financialfasttrackradio.com.

Disclaimer: The content discussed on Financial Fast Track Radio is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as individualized investment, tax, or legal advice. Past examples or hypothetical scenarios are for illustration only and do not guarantee future results. Listeners should seek advice from licensed professionals regarding their specific circumstances.





Media Contact

Company Name: Long Financial Services, LLC

Contact Person: Tod Long

Contact Number: 888-553-6428

Email: tod@longfsg.com

Country: United States

Website: https://www.longfsg.com

Social Media Handles: @longfsg_1