Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Financial Problems and 26% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until January 26, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: SFM), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between June 4, 2025 and October 29, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Sprouts and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-sfm/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 26, 2026 .

About the Lawsuit

Sprouts and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 29, 2025, the Company announced its third quarter fiscal 2025 results, disclosing comparable stores sales growth below expectations as well as disappointing fourth quarter guidance and cuts to its full year estimates, despite raising them only one quarter prior, due to “challenging year-on-year comparisons as well as signs of a softening consumer.”

On this news, the price of Sprouts’ shares fell from a closing market price of $104.55 per share on October 29, 2025 to $77.25 per share on October 30, 2025, a decline of about 26.11% in the span of just a single day.

The case is Singh Family Revocable Trust u/a dtd 02/18/2019 v. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-04416.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn