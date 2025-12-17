Synaptics Showcases Edge AI Innovations at CES 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) today announced that it will showcase a broad portfolio of AI-native processing, sensing, and connectivity technologies at CES 2026. These solutions demonstrate how intelligence at the Edge transforms real-world applications across consumer, industrial, smart home, and enterprise markets.



As global demand grows for devices that can interpret their environment, make context-aware decisions, and deliver seamless user experiences, Synaptics is raising the bar for what’s possible for Edge AI and Analog Mixed Signal solutions across a diverse range of applications.



Powering the Next Generation of Smart, Immersive Devices

At Synaptics’ private suite at the Venetian Hotel, demonstrations will showcase how Astra AI-native SoCs, Veros™ advanced wireless solutions, and their leading multimodal sensing work together to enable real-world devices with new levels of perception, performance, and efficiency.

Visitors will experience application-focused demonstrations including:



Smart Home & Living: Context-Aware Automation

The Synaptics Astra™ line of AI-native SoCs allow devices to locally process voice, gesture, and motion, — improving responsiveness and privacy, while reducing cloud dependence. Their Veros wireless solutions are designed to extend these capabilities with long-range, low-latency, and reliable connectivity for wider, dependable coverage.

Robotics & Industrial Automation: Real-Time Intelligence at the Edge

This integrated demonstration unifies Synaptics’ Astra processors, Veros connectivity, and Touch Sensing solutions into a single robotic application suitable for consumer and industrial markets. On-device inferencing is well-suited for predictive maintenance and safety monitoring, and when combined with Veros’ robust connectivity capabilities, enables faster decisions, reduced downtime, and greater operational efficiency.



Personal Devices & Computing: More Intuitive Human Interaction

Synaptics’ Sensing portfolio—including touch, biometric, vision, and display innovations— demonstrates how processing multimodal analog inputs backed by Edge AI creates more personalized, secure, and immersive user experiences across PCs, mobile devices, wearables, and home electronics.



Experience Synaptics at CES 2026

Synaptics will host hands-on, immersive experience technology demonstrations that show how customers and partners can unlock new capabilities for:

Smart home automation

Industrial and robotic intelligence

Consumer devices and wearables

Audio, vision, and multimodal sensing

High-efficiency, long-range wireless connectivity





Visit Synaptics' private suite at the Venetian Hotel, Level 2 Exhibitor Suites, Bellini Ballroom #2105 and #2106, to experience the full lineup of interactive demonstrations for Edge AI, wireless, audio, touch, biometrics, PC, mobile, and automotive. For media appointments, email synaptics@publitek.com .

About Synaptics Incorporated

