DigiPay.Guru Launches Next-Gen Merchant Acquiring Solution to Empower Banks, Fintechs, and Financial Institutions

DigiPay.Guru , a global leader in digital financial technology, today announced the launch of its Merchant Acquiring Solution , designed to help banks, fintechs, and payment providers enable merchants to accept digital payments across channels, securely, efficiently, and at scale.

Built on a modular, API-first architecture, the platform allows financial institutions to streamline merchant onboarding, enable omni-channel acceptance, and manage transactions through a unified, white-label interface.

It aims to bridge the digital payment acceptance gap across emerging and developed markets, empowering businesses of all sizes to embrace cashless commerce.



Bridging the Merchant Acceptance Gap



While digital payments continue to rise globally, many financial institutions face persistent challenges, such as:

Complex and slow merchant onboarding

Fragmented acquiring infrastructures

Rising transaction fraud and chargebacks

Compliance and settlement bottlenecks

“Our Merchant Acquiring Solution enables banks and fintechs to offer a unified digital payment acceptance experience that’s faster, safer, and future-ready,” said Rahul Patel, CEO of DigiPay.Guru. “We’ve designed it to help institutions accelerate merchant acquisition, improve payment visibility, and scale operations without building infrastructure from scratch.”

Features for Efficiency, Compliance, and Growth



DigiPay.Guru’s Merchant Acquiring Solution brings together the complete acquiring ecosystem, from merchant onboarding to transaction processing and dispute resolution, under a single, configurable framework.



Key Capabilities Include:



Omni-Channel Acceptance:

Support for QR, NFC, Tap-to-Phone , in-app, and web payments for merchants across industries.



Automated Merchant Onboarding:

End-to-end digital KYC, risk scoring, and instant onboarding with compliance checks.



Dynamic Transaction Routing:

Smart routing based on cost, region, or card type to maximize efficiency and minimize processing fees.



Unified Merchant Dashboard:

A single control panel for transaction monitoring, analytics, chargeback management, and settlement tracking.



Seamless API Integrations:

Connects easily with core banking systems, payment gateways, POS devices, and mobile apps.



White-Label Ready:

Fully customizable solution enabling institutions to launch branded acquiring services rapidly.



Built for Banks, Fintechs, and PSPs



With over a decade of experience in building next-gen payment ecosystems, DigiPay.Guru understands that speed, security, and scalability are critical for merchant acquiring success.

Its white-label architecture empowers banks and fintechs to offer payment acceptance as a service (PAAS), while maintaining control over merchant relationships, branding, and compliance frameworks.

“Financial institutions today need to enable every merchant, from large retailers to micro-entrepreneurs, with modern, frictionless payment experiences,” added Rahul Patel. “Our platform is engineered to deliver that agility while ensuring full compliance and transparency.”

Partnering for Global Merchant Enablement



DigiPay.Guru is collaborating with banks, payment processors, and fintech partners across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East to expand digital merchant acceptance networks. Its implementation model includes sandbox environments, real-time integration support, and dedicated compliance alignment, ensuring smooth deployment and scalability.



About DigiPay.Guru



DigiPay.Guru builds next-generation digital payment solutions for the global financial ecosystem. Operating in over 20 countries, its modular platform enables banks, fintechs, and financial institutions to launch solutions in mobile wallets, merchant acquiring, international remittance, eKYC, prepaid cards , and more quickly and affordably.



