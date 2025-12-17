Transaction in Own Shares

Birmingham, AL (USA)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 158,447 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.7436 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase:December 16, 2025
Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased:158,447
Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.595
Highest Price Paid per Share (USD):13.94
Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD):13.7436
  

Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 80,164,402 shares of common stock in issue and no shares of common stock held in treasury. This figure of 80,164,402 shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased:DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (ISIN: US25520W1071)   
Dates of purchases:16 December 2025   
Investment firm:Mizuho Securities USA LLC   
     
Aggregate number of ordinary shares acquiredDaily volume weighted average price paidDaily highest price paid per shareDaily lowest price per shareTrading Venue
4,942$13.7298$13.85$13.62ARCX
608$13.7138$13.79$13.62ASPN
500$13.7342$13.78$13.67BAML
983$13.7406$13.85$13.60BATS
981$13.7563$13.90$13.66BATY
256$13.7150$13.82$13.67EDGA
1,574$13.7505$13.85$13.61EDGX
116,239$13.7428$13.94$13.60IEXG
1,853$13.7086$13.79$13.63JPMX
3,733$13.7180$13.81$13.66JSJX
3,000$13.7850$13.79$13.78LEVL
139$13.6780$13.71$13.62SGMT
7,068$13.7471$13.90$13.62UBSA
500$13.7338$13.92$13.69XBOS
299$13.7875$13.82$13.73XCIS
8,593$13.7516$13.92$13.61XNAS
7,179$13.7279$13.90$13.60XNYS
Trading venueCurrency   
NYSEUSD$13.7436158,447 


