Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter - the Company), whose securities (the Bonds) are listed and admitted to trading on the Bond List of Nasdaq.

The Company has received a notification from the person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's Bonds (enclosed). 

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt

Attachments

