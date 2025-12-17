Limitless Finance Launches Fee-Free Contractor Mortgage Service to End Broker Charges for Contractors

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless Finance today announced the launch of its fee-free contractor mortgage service, offering contractors specialist guidance without the costly advice fees commonly charged in the industry. The service supports contractors working on day rates, hourly rates, project contracts, fixed-term agreements, or through limited company and umbrella arrangements.

For years, many contractors have faced high upfront charges from brokers who position contractor cases as “specialist” or “complex.” Limitless Finance is challenging this long-standing practice.

“Contractors have been forced to pay eye-watering fees for advice that should never have come with a premium,” said Melvin Parker, Managing Director and Principal Consultant at Limitless Finance. “Your working style shouldn’t penalise you. Our fee-free service ensures contractors get specialist-level support without being charged simply for being a contractor.”





Broker Fees Directly Reduce Borrowing Power

Mortgage brokers, including contractor specialists, are paid by lenders upon completion, yet many still charge clients additional fees ranging from £495 to £2,000. These fees typically come out of the customer’s deposit, reducing how much they can borrow.

Example:

A first-time buyer with a £20,000 deposit seeking a 90% LTV mortgage who pays a £1,000 broker fee effectively reduces their deposit to £19,000. This can lower their maximum purchase price from £200,000 to £190,000, a significant drop in affordability.

Specialist Support Without the Complexity

Contractor applications often become complicated because applicants provide more documentation than lenders require, accidentally triggering delays or unnecessary underwriting questions.

Limitless Finance ensures clients provide only the required documents in the correct format, supporting a smooth and accurate assessment of income and contract stability.

Built for Today’s Contractor Workforce

The new service is designed for:

Day-rate contractors

Hourly-rate and project-based professionals

IT, engineering, medical, creative, consultancy and technical contractors

Umbrella and limited-company workers

Fixed-term and specialist contract professionals



Advisers help clients present their income correctly—such as annualised day rates or project-based earnings—so lenders can confidently understand their true borrowing potential.

Availability

Contractors seeking fee-free, specialist-level mortgage advice can contact Limitless Finance today.

Visit: www.limitlessfinance.co.uk

About Limitless Finance

Limitless Finance is a specialist UK mortgage brokerage supporting high-earning professionals, contractors and tech-sector employees. The firm operates a fully fee-free model, offering tailored mortgage advice without upfront charges. Since 2017, the team has helped thousands of borrowers secure mortgages with a 99.5% submission-to-offer success rate.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bcf29be-e0dc-4b6c-bff7-4ab8fd5bcf81