Festive drinking and hormones: Clue shares science-backed guidance for Christmas

Drawing on insight from its annual Our Year in Cycles data set, Clue said that across the full 2024-2025 cycle year, its users logged millions of days of alcohol consumption as part of the app’s partying tracking option, with 25-34-year-olds logging more alcohol than any other age group. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the most popular day for alcohol tracking was December 31, 2024.

“Alcohol doesn’t cancel your cycle but it does change the conditions in which your body operates,” said Clue Chief Medical Officer Dr Charis Chambers.

“If your cycle coincides with a busy social calendar, the combination of disrupted sleep, dehydration, inflammation and hormonal shifts can intensify cramps, worsen PMS and make period symptoms trickier than usual. This can be confusing as PMS symptoms can often present themselves as similar to what a hangover often feels like.

"Being mindful about how and what you drink can make all the difference. Research shows alcohol can influence hormone levels, disrupt ovulation patterns, increase inflammation and interfere with the body’s normal pain response. One result we see is that symptoms including cramps, mood swings, bloating, headaches and fatigue may feel sharper and harder to recover from, particularly for those who already experience PMS or heavy periods. While moderate drinking doesn’t break the menstrual cycle, it can push an already sensitive system over the edge.”

Dr Chambers advised women to be aware of what happens when festive habits collide with hormonal timing and think about how they plan out their social engagements at such a busy time of year.

“The second half of the menstrual cycle, known as the luteal phase, is particularly vulnerable to these stresses. That’s when many people already experience heightened sensitivity, mood changes and fatigue. Layer alcohol onto that and it may be hard to determine what is a hangover vs. hormones.

"There is nothing weak or dramatic about your body reacting to alcohol differently at certain points in your cycle. Your hormones affect everything from sleep, to mood, to digestion. If alcohol disrupts any of those processes, your period will notice. For example, during ovulation you may metabolise alcohol slightly differently due to hormone shifts, or the release of progesterone (post-ovulation) can slow digestion, meaning the effects of alcohol might feel stronger. Planning ahead, eating before drinking, staying hydrated and prioritising sleep can make celebrations enjoyable without leaving your body overwhelmed.”

“Behind all of this lies a deeper message,” said Dr Chambers. “Menstrual symptoms aren’t random and they’re not character flaws. They are in effect physiological feedback. Alcohol doesn’t create hormonal chaos out of nowhere but it can amplify what’s already happening. A little foresight not only supports hormonal balance but also transforms festive pressure into something kinder, calmer and more cycle-respectful.”

Dr Charis’ Top Tips for Navigating the Festive Party Season

1. Check your cycle before you RSVP: It’s useful to track where you’re likely to be in your menstrual timeline during big events. Only you know how and when you feel at your best and most sociable, but keeping a record of when symptoms spike can help you determine if a festive night out might heighten the impact and help you work around it accordingly.

2. Make hydration a priority: Alcohol, when combined with salty party food and hormonal shifts are a triple combination for possible dehydration. Try drinking a glass of water between festive beverages to help combat common dehydration symptoms such as cramps, headache and fatigue.

3. Eat intentionally, and not on a whim: While this can be hard to pull off when canapés and mince pies are being handed around, try to focus on balanced meals with protein and

complex carbs that help stabilise blood sugar, reducing the potential for mood swings, nausea and dizziness. Anti-inflammatory foods are a good option if you’re on or approaching your period as they can reduce inflammation and cramps. Salmon, nuts, leafy greens, berries, turmeric and ginger are all great options.

4. Prioritise sleep: During your luteal phase, sleep is already typically lighter or more disrupted. Alcohol can worsen such effects. Try not to overload your calendar, allowing for a night of restful sleep after each event where possible.

5. Prep for pain relief in case it’s needed: Whether you’re prone to headaches or cramps, pack what you may need before you leave the house, being mindful of course that some over-the-counter medicines such as ibuprofen are known to interact with alcohol. If you’re not sure, it’s generally safer not to drink.

