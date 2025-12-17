DexTrader.ai Launches First ML-Powered Platform Combining Sophisticated DEX Trading Engine with Tokenized Real-World Assets

Atlanta, GA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIQuant Labs has launched DexTrader.ai, a machine learning-powered investment platform designed to bring institutional-grade DEX trading and tokenized real-world assets into a single, fully onchain experience.

DexTrader.ai solves two of the most prevalent problems confronting crypto investors: the difficulty of consistently trading fast-moving DEX markets, and the lack of reliable diversification when volatility spikes. The platform addresses both issues directly by combining an advanced DEX trading engine that evaluates tokens across more than 80 criteria with direct access to tokenized stocks, U.S. Treasuries, corporate bonds, and gold, all while remaining 100% decentralized and self-custodied.

At the core of DexTrader.ai is a proprietary Machine Learning system that blends boosted decision tree models with deep reinforcement learning to identify and time high-probability trades in real time. The system has processed tens of millions of token evaluations, monitoring technical indicators, onchain liquidity, wallet behavior, and market momentum across multiple timeframes. Trades are executed exclusively through decentralized exchanges on Solana, Base, and BNB Chain, with no routing through centralized venues and no counterparty risk. Every transaction is transparent and verifiable onchain, and users always retain custody of their assets.





"Traditional crypto trading platforms rely on simple indicators or basic sentiment analysis, and many still route trades through centralized exchanges with custody risk," said Marlon Williams, Founder of AIQuant Labs. "We built an evaluation system that rivals institutional trading desks - 80+ criteria analyzed through machine learning models trained on Google Cloud infrastructure, with boosted tree classifiers and deep reinforcement learning for optimal execution - while maintaining 100% DEX trading. This level of sophistication was previously available only to hedge funds, but we've brought it to the onchain economy."

DexTrader.ai is built on battle-tested infrastructure leveraging Google Cloud Platform with 99.99% uptime and sub-second trade execution. The platform maintains 2TB+ of decentralized market data powering real-time decision making and employs enterprise queueing-based job processing for complex multi-stage evaluation pipelines. Machine learning models are trained using Google BigQuery ML on historical performance data, continuously improving prediction accuracy.

The platform's streamlined onboarding guides users through a 2-minute risk assessment questionnaire determining optimal allocation between DEX trading strategies and RWA portfolios. Users then connect their wallet, deposit USDC from any supported chain, set preferences for risk parameters and position sizing, and let the machine learning system handle both DEX trading execution and portfolio rebalancing - all without ever interacting with an exchange or broker.

DexTrader.ai's roadmap extends far beyond today's launch, with strategic expansion plans for 2026 and beyond. The platform will introduce its governance token in 2026, enabling community-driven protocol development and rewarding active traders who contribute to the ecosystem's growth. This tokenized governance model will align incentives between the platform and its most engaged users, fostering a truly decentralized trading community.

About DexTrader.ai

DexTrader.ai is the flagship product of AIQuant Labs, an Atlanta-based financial technology company pioneering the convergence of machine learning and decentralized finance. The platform redefines onchain investing by combining institutional-grade machine learning-powered DEX trading with tokenized real-world assets in a single, self-custodied solution. Built for investors who demand sophisticated analysis without sacrificing self-custody or relying on centralized exchanges, DexTrader.ai enables intelligent capital allocation across bull and bear markets through boosted tree models and deep reinforcement learning that evaluates opportunities across 80+ criteria. The platform maintains 100% decentralized execution while upholding the core DeFi principles of transparency, permissionless access, and verifiable onchain transactions. AIQuant Labs is committed to democratizing institutional-grade trading technology, making sophisticated machine learning strategies previously available only to hedge funds accessible to anyone with a crypto wallet.

For more information, visit DexTrader.ai or follow @DexTraderAI on X.

