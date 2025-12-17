Access Detailed Data on 111,271 Key Decision Makers in the Industrial Sector

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Machinery & Equipment Industry Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Industrial Machinery & Equipment Industry Database is an essential resource for professionals in the sector. It profiles 44,294 prominent manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors, alongside transportation and logistics firms, engineering and construction companies, and other industrial suppliers and services operating under SIC Code 35. Detailed profiles offer information on 111,271 executive decision-makers, facilitating high-level networking and business opportunities.

Each company profile is rich with up to 40 data points, including vital contact information, employee count, annual revenue, square footage of facilities, manufactured products, and comprehensive corporate hierarchies. Direct competitor insights add a competitive edge. All data is meticulously verified by the author's team to maintain superior accuracy and reliability, making this database indispensable for prospecting, sales, marketing, business development, executive recruiting, and market research efforts.

The Standard Version of the database offers robust features, allowing users to conduct targeted searches, build and save dynamic lists, view detailed company profiles, and export data seamlessly to third-party applications like CRM or email marketing software. Users can access the database 24/7 from any PC, Mac, tablet, or smartphone, ensuring flexibility and constant connectivity.

Note:

The count of companies and executives listed may vary during the subscription period due to updates from live data integration.

Subscriptions are offered as a one-time annual package, granting a 12-month single-user access with an option to add more users at a discounted rate.

These subscriptions are comprehensive, without any hidden costs such as credits, tokens, or pay-per-use fees.

Renewal is not automatic. Subscribers are required to sign a License Agreement and, for Plus and Premium options, an Email License Supplement.

Flexible subscription packages cater to various budget requirements, ensuring accessibility for businesses of all sizes.

This Database stands as a leading solution in the marketplace, designed to empower professionals with reliable data that fuels informed decision-making and strategic initiatives in the industrial machinery and equipment sectors.

Key Topics Covered:





Profiles Of: Manufacturers Wholesalers & Distributors Transportation & Logistics Companies Engineering & Construction Companies Other Industrial Suppliers & Service Companies

Names and Titles of Executive Decision Makers, With Up to 40 Data Points, Such As: Key Contact Information Number of Employees Annual Sales Square Footage Products Manufactured Detailed Corporate Hierarchy (Family Tree) Direct Competitors



