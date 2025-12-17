Germany Adjustment Factors Data Feed Enhances EOD Price Adjustments

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Adjustment Factors Data Feed" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Germany Adjustment Factors Data Feed is an essential tool for accurately back adjusting end-of-day (EOD) per-share price data. This advanced feed allows the incorporation of events like bonuses, rights, and consolidations into historical price series, ensuring a more precise analysis of growth rates and market trends.

Comprehensive and detailed, the feed encapsulates all per-share series such as prices, earnings, dividends, assets, and cash flow per share, requiring adjustments to derive meaningful insights. It is equipped with critical fields to identify the country, security, event, and factor, empowering users to directly apply data to price series or database the records. The feed covers global corporate actions across different currencies, making it a versatile tool for international financial management.

What sets this feed apart from its competitors is its capability for full automation. It efficiently manages complex cancellations and changes in corporate actions, streamlining these processes into the background and enhancing operational simplicity. The depth and richness of the data offer users the flexibility to select the most suitable factors for their specific analysis needs, making it an indispensable asset for informed decision-making.

Designed for professionals seeking to streamline operations, enhance market insight, and optimize investment strategies, the Germany Adjustment Factors Data Feed is a robust resource for navigating the complexities of global financial markets. Embrace this data-driven solution to gain a competitive edge and make well-informed decisions with confidence.



