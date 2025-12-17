Unveiling the Future: Smart Firewall Market Set to Reach USD 17.14 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Firewall Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Firewall Market, valued at USD 9.51 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 10.32% to reach USD 17.14 Billion by 2030. A smart firewall represents an advanced network security solution incorporating deep packet inspection, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and machine learning capabilities to analyze network traffic in real-time and proactively counter evolving cyber threats. The market's expansion is primarily driven by the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, compelling organizations to adopt more robust defenses.

Key Market Drivers: The escalating cyber threat landscape significantly propels the global smart firewall market, as organizations face an increasing volume and sophistication of attacks. These threats extend beyond traditional malware to advanced persistent threats, ransomware, and highly targeted phishing campaigns, necessitating robust and adaptive security solutions. Attackers leverage sophisticated techniques to bypass conventional defenses, making real-time threat detection and proactive incident response capabilities essential for maintaining network integrity.

Key Market Challenges: Implementing smart firewalls requires organizations to navigate intricate integration processes with diverse legacy systems and cloud environments. This often demands a high level of technical proficiency and a deep understanding of complex network security architectures, which can be scarce. According to the ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study 2023, 92% of cybersecurity professionals reported skills gaps within their organizations, impacting their cybersecurity resilience, with cloud computing security and zero trust implementation among the top three skills gaps identified. This shortage of qualified personnel directly slows down deployment cycles and increases the operational burden on IT teams.

Key Market Trends: Zero Trust Architecture adoption fundamentally redefines network security, shifting from implicit perimeter trust to continuous, explicit verification for all access requests. This transforms smart firewalls into critical enforcement points for granular controls across users, devices, and applications, thereby enhancing internal network security and limiting lateral threat movement. A strong market commitment is evident; the Cloud Security Alliance reported in January 2024 that approximately 80% of surveyed organizations increased their Zero Trust budgets in 2023.

