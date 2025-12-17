Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market to Hit $14.76 Billion by 2030: Key Growth Drivers Explored

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market, valued at USD 10.64 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 5.61% to reach USD 14.76 Billion by 2030. Automotive touch screen control systems integrate visual displays with touch input capabilities, serving as the primary human-machine interface for various in-vehicle functions, including infotainment, navigation, and climate control. The market's expansion is fundamentally driven by the increasing integration of advanced electronics within vehicles and a rising consumer preference for sophisticated in-car infotainment systems offering smartphone-like user experiences.

Key Market Drivers: The proliferation of electric and autonomous vehicles significantly influences the demand for automotive touch screen control systems. These vehicle types inherently require advanced digital interfaces to manage intricate functionalities, such as battery performance, charging status, energy consumption, and autonomous driving system feedback. As the industry advances electrification and automation, robust and intuitive touch screens become central for both operational control and detailed passenger information. According to the International Energy Agency, global electric vehicle sales reached 14 million units in 2023, underscoring the expanding installed base for sophisticated digital cockpits that integrate multiple touch-enabled displays for critical interactions.

Key Market Challenges: The concern regarding driver distraction arising from increasingly complex touch-based interfaces poses a significant impediment to the growth of the Global Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market. As vehicles integrate more advanced functionalities, the reliance on touch screens for infotainment, navigation, and climate control increases. However, the design of these interfaces often demands drivers divert their visual and cognitive attention from the road. This directly affects consumer perception and regulatory scrutiny. Drivers may perceive advanced touch screen systems as safety hazards, leading to a reluctance in adoption or a preference for simpler, less distracting alternatives.

Key Market Trends: Advanced In-Car Artificial Intelligence Assistants are evolving automotive touch screen systems into intelligent, proactive interfaces. These AI-powered systems facilitate natural language interactions for vehicle controls, navigation, and infotainment, diminishing constant visual engagement with displays. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 78% of new vehicle buyers in 2024 considered voice control capabilities an essential feature, reflecting significant consumer demand.

Key Market Players Profiled:

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

Dawar Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kyocera Corp.

Lascar electronics Ltd.

LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG

Methode Electronics Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market has been segmented into the following categories:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Application:

Resistive

Capacitive

By Screen Size:

Below 9"

9" to 15"

Above 15"

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y4pibp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment