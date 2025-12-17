Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hepatology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, & Forecast, 2020-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hepatology Market, valued at USD 12.18 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 8.60% to reach USD 19.98 Billion by 2030. The global hepatology market encompasses the study, prevention, diagnosis, and management of diseases affecting the liver, gallbladder, biliary tree, and pancreas, including conditions such as viral hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, and hepatocellular carcinoma. This market's expansion is primarily driven by the escalating global prevalence of liver disorders, heightened public awareness regarding liver health, and continuous advancements in diagnostic methodologies.

Key Market Drivers: The increasing prevalence of liver diseases is a primary driver expanding the global hepatology market. Conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease are rising significantly, fueled by evolving dietary patterns and sedentary lifestyles. This widespread increase in patient populations directly generates greater demand for diagnostic tools, monitoring, and therapeutic interventions. According to "Worldwide burden of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, 1990-2021: a systematic analysis of the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021" published on ResearchGate, in November 2024, an estimated 1.27 billion people were affected by NAFLD in 2021, highlighting this condition's immense burden on global health systems.

Key Market Challenges: The high cost associated with advanced treatments presents a notable challenge for the global hepatology market. These substantial expenses frequently lead to restricted patient access, particularly in healthcare systems with stringent reimbursement policies or where individuals incur a significant proportion of out-of-pocket costs. The considerable financial strain placed on patients, healthcare providers, and payers can delay or prevent the widespread adoption of essential, innovative therapies, irrespective of their proven clinical efficacy. According to a 2024 study published in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy, the mean annual healthcare costs per person were approximately $110,403 for patients diagnosed with cirrhosis, a severe liver condition, compared to $28,340 for those without cirrhosis.

Key Market Trends: Strategic Partnerships and Mergers for Pipeline Enhancement represent a crucial trend, as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek to strengthen their portfolios and accelerate the development of novel liver disease treatments. These collaborations enable firms to share risks, leverage diverse expertise, and gain access to promising drug candidates, thereby expanding their market reach and competitive advantage. According to IQVIA, biopharma merger and acquisition activity in 2023 experienced a 79% increase in aggregate deal value compared to 2022, reaching approximately $152 billion, indicating robust investment in pipeline expansion across the biopharmaceutical sector.

