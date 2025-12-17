Blood Glucose Monitor Market Set to Reach USD 25.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.1%

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Glucose Monitor Market by Product Type (Self Blood Glucose Monitoring, Professional Point of Care), Application (Diabetes Management, Health & Wellness Monitoring), Test Site (Fingertip, Upper Arm), End User (Self/Homecare) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood glucose monitor market is projected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2030, up from USD 16.5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Several factors are propelling this growth, including demographic shifts, clinical trends, and technological advancements. An increasing global prevalence of diabetes, along with a rising geriatric population and greater self-monitoring awareness, is bolstering the demand for blood glucose monitoring devices. Innovations such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), smartphone and wearable integration, and AI-based data analytics have significantly enhanced these devices' accuracy, user convenience, and patient engagement, speeding up their adoption.

Further impetus is provided by supportive government initiatives, improved healthcare infrastructure, and greater access to home-based monitoring solutions, all contributing to market expansion. Both developed and emerging economies are expected to experience sustained momentum in the coming years.

Based on product type, the self-monitoring blood glucose systems segment accounted for the largest share in 2024. The global market is segmented into self-monitoring blood glucose systems, continuous glucose monitoring systems, professional point-of-care devices, and non-invasive products. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) systems have secured the leading position due to their optimal balance of accuracy, comfort, and convenience for home-based condition management. These devices provide quick and reliable readings with minimal discomfort, promoting regular self-monitoring practices.

Enhancements such as micro-needle lancets, smaller sample requirements, and improved test strip designs have improved usability. Connectivity with smartphone apps, cloud data tracking, and telehealth integration also enhance patient engagement and healthcare provider oversight, reinforcing the SMBG segment's dominance across global markets.

Based on application, the diabetes management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The market is further segmented by application into diabetes management, health & wellness monitoring, and other uses. The diabetes management segment is forecasted to grow fastest due to the rising prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and the need for precise glucose tracking. Increasing CGM systems adoption, providing real-time insights, has improved insulin dosing, dietary management, and lifestyle optimization.

Monitoring devices' integration with digital health platforms allows remote consultations, automated alerts, and seamless data sharing with healthcare professionals, supporting personalized care. The growing focus on preventive healthcare and supportive reimbursement programs encourages regular monitoring. Compact, user-friendly home devices empower patients to manage glucose levels independently, ensuring compliance and reducing complications risk. The shift towards health optimization is expanding glucose monitors' use beyond traditional diabetes management.

North America is expected to lead the blood glucose monitor market. The market is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America dominates due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diabetes prevalence, and strong digital health technology adoption. The region benefits from CGM systems availability, favorable reimbursement policies, and enhanced diabetes management awareness.

The presence of leading market players, continuous product innovation, and strategic collaborations reinforce North America's position. Rising healthcare expenditure, an expanding geriatric population, and the rapid integration of AI-enabled devices support market growth.

By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (35%), Tier 3 (35%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (20%), Directors (35%), Others (45%)

By Region: North America (30%), Europe (25%), Asia-Pacific (20%), Latin America (20%), Middle East & Africa (2%), GCC Countries (3%)

Key market players include Abbott Laboratories (US), Dexcom, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), B.Braun SE (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), Senseonics (US), among others.

Research Coverage This report analyzes the blood glucose monitor market, estimating size and growth potential across segments such as products, applications, regions, and end users. It includes a competitive analysis of key players, detailing profiles, offerings, recent developments, and strategies.

Reasons to Buy: Gain valuable insights for market leaders and new entrants, understand the competitive landscape, and develop effective strategies. The report outlines market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders to assess the market state.

Gain valuable insights for market leaders and new entrants, understand the competitive landscape, and develop effective strategies. The report outlines market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for stakeholders to assess the market state. Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the market.

Detailed information on major players' product portfolios and market segments.

Comprehensive product enhancement and innovation trends.

Thorough knowledge of rising markets by product type, application, and region.

In-depth evaluation of major competitors, market shares, and growth plans.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 302 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $16.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

Medtronic

Sinocare

Roche Diabetes Care

B. Braun SE

I-Sens, Inc.

Senseonics

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Nipro

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Medical Technology and Devices S.P.A.

Terumo Corporation

Lifescan IP Holdings, LLC

Other Players Acon Laboratories, Inc. Lifeplus Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC Ultrahuman Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Beurer GmbH Oura Health Oy Sd Biosensor, Inc. A. Menarini Diagnostics S.R.L Medisana GmbH Agatsa Rossmax International Ltd.



