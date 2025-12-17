North America Poised for Highest Growth in Microplastic Analysis Market with 8.5% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microplastic Analysis Market by Analyte [Polyethylene, Polystyrene, Polypropylene], Product [Microscopy (Optical, Electron), Spectroscopy (FTIR, Raman, GC-MS, LC-MS), Software, Consumables], Application [Water, Soil, Air], End User - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microplastic analysis market is on track to expand to USD 383.1 million by 2030, up from USD 266.9 million in 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is fueled by increased funding for research and development, advancements in proteomics research, and the rising incidence of life-threatening diseases.

The instruments segment led the market in 2025. In the microplastic analysis market, product types include instruments, software & services, and reagents, with instruments commanding the largest market share. The regulatory push for environmental and product monitoring drives demand for reagents and consumables. Technological innovations such as fluorescent staining and spectroscopy enhance detection accuracy, prompting higher use of specialized consumables. Standardization and global compliance further boost demand for high-purity materials and validated kits.

Public and industry concern about microplastics' health and ecological effects is leading sectors like food, cosmetics, and water treatment to increase testing frequency. Research investments and development of automated, high-throughput platforms stimulate growth in consumable products.

Water testing applications are set for the highest growth. Water testing shows rapid growth due to tighter global mandates for microplastics detection in various water types. Rising awareness about health risks and ecological impact of microplastic pollution pushes utilities and companies to enhance testing frequencies and adopt new analytical methods. Key technological innovations in monitoring systems and faster processing technologies enhance adoption in lab and field environments.

Regions like Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific see strengthened market movements due to stricter water regulations. Well-integrated automated systems and investments in environmental research position water testing as a major growth driver in the microplastic analysis market.

North America leads the growth curve. The market is segmented by region, with North America expected to register the highest growth at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030. This is driven by heightened environmental and health awareness regarding microplastic contamination and stringent regulatory compliance. Continuous advancements in analytical technologies coupled with standardization efforts enhance the scalability and accuracy of North America's microplastic analysis.

Key Participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 48%, Tier 2 - 36%, Tier 3 - 16%

By Designation: C-level - 10%, Director-level - 14%, Others - 76%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 32%, Asia-Pacific - 20%, Latin America - 5%, Middle East & Africa - 3%

Leading market players include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Waters Corporation (US), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), among others.

Research Coverage: The report covers product type, applications, end users, and regional analysis. It examines growth factors, opportunities, and the competitive landscape affecting market leaders. Additionally, it forecasts revenue and growth trends across regions.

Reasons to Buy: Gain insight into revenue projections, competitive landscapes, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, including insights on product development and market expansion. Understand the market pulse and crucial industry trends to inform business strategies.

Key Insights:

Drivers: Increasing awareness of microplastic health risks and rising R&D investments.

Restraints: High costs of analysis instruments.

Opportunities: Growth in developing markets and advancements in affordable detection technologies.

Challenges: Lack of trained technicians and standardized protocols.

Product Innovation: Details on new technologies and upcoming product launches.

Market Development: Insights on regional market growth and diversification.

Competitive Assessment: Analysis of growth strategies and market positions of key players.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $266.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $383.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

