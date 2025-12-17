"Spectrum Research Service" Offers Unmatched Insights for Spectrum Managers

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Spectrum Research Service" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The "Spectrum Research Service" emerges as an essential online tool for spectrum managers and wireless industry experts. It delivers a comprehensive perspective on global mobile spectrum utilisation and provides insightful analyses of emerging trends in the field.

Utilizing the author's extensive experience in spectrum policy and engagement with industry stakeholders worldwide, this innovative research service offers rich data and a strategic long-term perspective, making it an ideal partner to "The Spectrum Management Newsletter".

The "Spectrum Research Service" meticulously monitors the latest advancements in spectrum policy, offering real-time briefings and detailed analyses of ongoing discussions. By integrating statistics from global reports with expert analysis, it positions itself as a crucial resource for industry professionals.

Service Coverage

Bands: Provides analysis and statistics on current mobile bands and those designated for 5G developments.

Provides analysis and statistics on current mobile bands and those designated for 5G developments. Operators: Summarizes spectrum holdings, plans, and policies of leading operators.

Summarizes spectrum holdings, plans, and policies of leading operators. Vendors: Offers an overview of manufacturers' strategies for 4G and 5G technologies.

Offers an overview of manufacturers' strategies for 4G and 5G technologies. OTT Players: Examines "non-traditional" actors within the telecommunications landscape.

Examines "non-traditional" actors within the telecommunications landscape. Countries: Reviews spectrum usage and policy landscapes within major economies.

Reviews spectrum usage and policy landscapes within major economies. Research notes: Delivers timely analyses of prevailing trends and popular topics.

Key Benefits of the Service

An unparalleled resource for spectrum professionals and the mobile industry.

Authoritative insight into current mobile frequencies and emerging bands for 5G.

In-depth data on licensing and pricing.

Understanding of stakeholder policies and strategic priorities.

Updates on upcoming spectrum releases.

Analyses of trends influencing future spectrum policy.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Spectrum Database: over 4,000 licences and allocations worldwide

2. Spectrum Dashboard: powerful visualisations and research notes

3. Auctions Tracker: a searchable database of upcoming spectrum release

4. Newsletter daily news and analysis

Companies Featured

AT&T

China Mobile

Cisco

Deutsche Telekom Group

Ericsson

Facebook

Fujitsu

Google

Microsoft

Nokia

Orange Group

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics

SoftBank Group

Telefonica Group

Verizon Wireless

Vodafone Group

