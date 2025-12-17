Wi-Fi 6 Market Poised to Skyrocket: From $17.11 Billion in 2023 to $139.9 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi 6 Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Location, Type of Application, Vertical Served and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Wi-Fi 6 market size is anticipated to expand from USD 17.11 billion in the current year to USD 139.9 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 21.05% during the forecast period. Wi-Fi 6, also known as 802.11ax technology, represents the latest advancement in wireless networking, enhancing connectivity in environments densely populated with devices. This swift internet access is enabled through technologies like OFDMA and MU-MIMO, which support simultaneous communication among multiple devices.

The advantages of Wi-Fi 6 include significantly enhanced efficiency, enabling more devices to connect seamlessly, better coverage with minimal interference, and heightened security measures like WPA3. These features make it ideal for residential and commercial applications. The theoretical peak speed of Wi-Fi 6 is up to 9.6 Gbps, nearly triple that of its predecessor. Innovations such as 1024-QAM increase throughput for demanding applications like streaming and gaming.

The introduction of the 6 GHz band in Wi-Fi 6 expands the available channels, greatly reducing congestion in high-traffic areas. As a result, the Wi-Fi 6 market is poised for substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Wi-Fi 6 Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Offers a detailed examination of key segments like offering type, location type, application type, verticals served, and geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: Analyzes companies involved in the Wi-Fi 6 sector based on parameters such as establishment year, company size, and ownership structure.

Company Profiles: Features comprehensive profiles of major market players.

Megatrends: Evaluates ongoing industry trends.

Patent Analysis: Insights into patents filed in the Wi-Fi 6 domain, including types of patents and leading players.

Recent Developments: Highlights recent market developments based on parameters like initiative type and active players.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Examines market forces, including threats of new entrants and substitute products.

SWOT Analysis: Discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Value Chain Analysis: Provides information on phases and stakeholders in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $17.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $139.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.0% Regions Covered Global

