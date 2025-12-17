Zero Trust Network Access Market to Hit USD 14.74 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Remote Work Adoption | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market size is valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 14.74 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 25.06% from 2026-2033.

The market for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) is expanding rapidly as a result of growing cloud-based application adoption, the transition to remote and hybrid work styles, and growing cybersecurity concerns.





The U.S. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market size is valued at USD 0.83 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 4.88 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 24.84% over 2026-2033.

Due to the increase in sophisticated cyberattacks, the increasing use of cloud services, and the emergence of remote and hybrid work modes, the U.S. Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) market is expanding quickly. Nationwide ZTNA adoption is also being accelerated by strong federal cybersecurity mandates, increased enterprise security spending, and quick digital transformation programs.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solutions led with 63.8% market share as organizations increasingly prioritize complete zero-trust platforms that integrate identity, access control, network segmentation, and continuous authentication. Services is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 29.4% driven by rising demand for consulting, implementation, integration, and managed security operations.

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based ZTNA led with 51.6% market share as enterprises shift from VPN-based models to cloud-native, scalable zero-trust frameworks. Hybrid ZTNA is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 30.2% as enterprises require unified security solutions that work seamlessly across on-premises infrastructure and cloud environments.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises led with 58.9% share in the market due to their vast IT ecosystems, large workforce, and heightened security demands. SMEs is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 28.5% as small businesses increasingly adopt cloud applications and remote work models, creating a need for affordable, scalable security solutions.

By End-User Industry

BFSI led with 27.3% market share as financial institutions require the highest levels of security, compliance, and identity governance. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 31.1% as hospitals, clinics, and telehealth providers require secure access to electronic health records, medical devices, and cloud platforms.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of about 40.00% in the Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Market in 2025 due to its early cybersecurity adoption, strong presence of leading technology providers, and rapid transition toward cloud-based infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 27.67% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid digital transformation, expanding cloud adoption, and rising cybersecurity threats across emerging economies.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats and Increasing Remote Workforce Adoption is Boosting Market Expansion Globally

Stronger security models are becoming more and more necessary as a result of the surge in phishing attempts, cyberattacks, and data breaches that businesses around the world are facing. Organizations need dependable solutions that offer safe, context-aware access to vital apps as remote and hybrid work arrangements grow. By reducing attack surfaces, blocking unwanted access, and continuously authenticating users, ZTNA improves security. Additionally, it provides fine-grained controls to assist protect cloud environments and dispersed systems. Global adoption of ZTNA technology is still being driven by the growing requirement to secure sensitive data as well as the shortcomings of conventional perimeter-based methods.

Key Players:

Zscaler

Palo Alto Networks

Cisco Systems

Akamai Technologies

Cloudflare

Fortinet

Broadcom (Symantec)

Okta

VMware

Microsoft

Google (BeyondCorp)

Check Point Software Technologies

Forcepoint

Tenable

CrowdStrike

Ivanti

Citrix Systems

Perimeter 81

Appgate

Netskope

Recent Developments:

2024, Zscaler enhanced its ZPA platform with Continuous Adaptive Trust, a real-time risk engine that dynamically adjusts access policies based on user behavior, device posture, and session activity.

2025, Palo Alto Networks launched Prisma Access 3.0, Developed ZTNA 2.0 a next-generation architecture that unifies user, device, application, and data protection under a single policy engine.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Authentication & Identity Verification Metrics – helps you assess enterprise security maturity by analyzing adoption of MFA, biometrics, adaptive and passwordless authentication, along with access approval vs. rejection rates and authentication frequency per user session.

– helps you assess enterprise security maturity by analyzing adoption of MFA, biometrics, adaptive and passwordless authentication, along with access approval vs. rejection rates and authentication frequency per user session. Risk-Based & Continuous Authentication Adoption Rate – helps you identify how organizations are moving beyond static credentials toward continuous, context-aware identity verification models within ZTNA environments.

– helps you identify how organizations are moving beyond static credentials toward continuous, context-aware identity verification models within ZTNA environments. Application Access & Policy Enforcement Insights – helps you understand the shift from traditional VPNs to ZTNA by tracking the share of applications protected, access segmentation depth, micro-segmentation policy density, and application request latency.

– helps you understand the shift from traditional VPNs to ZTNA by tracking the share of applications protected, access segmentation depth, micro-segmentation policy density, and application request latency. Cloud & Hybrid Application Integration Metrics – helps you evaluate ZTNA deployment breadth by analyzing integration levels across SaaS, cloud-native, on-premises, and hybrid application environments.

– helps you evaluate ZTNA deployment breadth by analyzing integration levels across SaaS, cloud-native, on-premises, and hybrid application environments. Threat Detection & Breach Reduction Benchmarks – helps you quantify security effectiveness through reductions in data breaches, anomaly detection rates, ransomware and phishing mitigation, and lateral movement prevention.

– helps you quantify security effectiveness through reductions in data breaches, anomaly detection rates, ransomware and phishing mitigation, and lateral movement prevention. Security Response Speed & Operational Resilience Metrics – helps you gauge operational readiness by comparing improvements in threat containment response time, mean time to detect (MTTD), and mean time to respond (MTTR) after ZTNA implementation.

