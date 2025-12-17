36Kr Hosts a Standout WISE 2025 Business Kings Conference, Showcasing Technology Innovation, Long-Term Value Creation and Business Leadership

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced a successful WISE 2025 Business Kings Conference, held on November 27-28, 2025, in the Transmission Space at Beijing’s 798 Art District. Themed “The Scenery Here is Exceptionally Beautiful,” WISE 2025 reimagined the traditional business conference format through a seven-act, short-play-inspired agenda, bringing together business leaders and innovators from a variety of sectors, including intelligent hardware, artificial intelligence, life sciences, retail, and investment. Covered by over 80 media outlets and livestreamed by 21 digital media platforms, the event achieved broad market visibility, garnering an impressive 500 million-plus views.

WISE 2025 attracted business leaders and industry pioneers across China’s business ecosystem, including Jingkang Liu, Founder of Insta360; He Wang, Assistant Professor at Peking University and Founder of Galbot; Ye Yin, CEO of BGI Group; Weijie Sun, Founder of DP Technology; David Zhang, President of OATLY Greater China; Jian Chu, Founder of SUPCON and Founder and President of the Ningbo Industrial Internet Institute; Shoucheng Wang, CEO of Yonghui Superstores; Ying Li, Corporate Vice President of Baidu and CEO of Xiaodu Technology; Rui Zhang, Deputy General Manager of the SME Customer Division of the Government and Enterprise Business Department of JD.com; Yan Zhao, Chairwoman of Bloomage International; Xiaofei Wang, Founder of Maluji Brand; and Zhiguo Wang, Chief Technology Officer of Skyworth Group and CEO of Coocaa. Representing a wide spectrum of industries, these speakers shared forward-looking perspectives on China’s evolving business landscape, offering valuable strategic insights to China’s market participants navigating long-term future growth opportunities.

The conference opened with a series of highlights. First, “Forging the Dawn,” a mass-participation AI short play involving tens of thousands of contributors jointly produced by 36Kr and Digital Domain, vividly showcased AI’s technological breakthroughs in creative generation and collaborative production. Next, a live demonstration of Unitree Technology’s G1 humanoid robot, combining fluidity and precision, set a tone of technological innovation for the entire event. The ensuing agenda was structured around seven short plays, each with a distinct theme:

·Act 1: New Beginnings 2025 and 2035

Executives from companies including Insta360 and Galbot shared entrepreneurial journeys and technological breakthroughs, followed by the launch of Houmo.AI’s first edge-side large-model chip, the M50.

·Act 2: Challengers and the Tech Wave

Business leaders from Xiaodu Technology, JD.com’s Government and Enterprise Business Department, and Deepexi Technology discussed the future of industries shaped by technological disruption from diverse perspectives. Notably, Dagang Feng was joined by DP Technology in exploring the evolution of AI for Science, advocating the concept of “scientific democratization.”

·Act 3: Embodied Artificial Intelligence

Ant Group, D-Robotics, ELU.AI, and DEXFORCE engaged in an in-depth discussion on “Who Will Define Embodied Artificial Intelligence,” while companies such as Lalamove and Yixin Group examined the logic behind AI applications in vertical-specific scenarios. The Shanghai Future-oriented Industries Fund emphasized the long-term role of fund-of-funds structures in supporting early-stage scientific research commercialization.

·Act 4: Brand Building

Yang Li, Chief Content Officer of 36Kr, introduced the “Three Constants” brand-building theory, and, together with NielsenIQ, released the “Future Super Chinese Brands List.” Enterprises across beauty and personal care, food and beverage, and home appliances shared their transformation experiences.

·Act 5: Tech-empowered innovation in Consumer Goods

Meetsocial showcased how its next-generation Agentic AI platform is reshaping the entire marketing value chain, while industry experts discussed how to harness technology to empower brand heritage and innovation.

·Act 6: Global Expansion and Synergy

Speakers from SenseTime, Roche, and GMI Cloud shared AI applications across diverse global expansion scenarios, sparking lively discussions on emerging pathways for Chinese AI companies’ global expansion.

·Act 7: Outlook on the New Tech Era

James Luo, Chief Client Officer of NielsenIQ China, highlighted the importance of grasping generational consumption drivers, while Angel Chen, former Chief Growth Officer of Ogilvy China, presented the concept of “the founder as the brand.” The CEO of Lightlink Technology thoroughly analyzed the bottlenecks and relevant solutions in the ongoing computing power revolution.

36Kr also unveiled the WISE 2025 Business Kings Annual Honors Lists at the event, including specialized rankings such as “China’s Most Notable Limited Partners,” recognizing innovative pioneers shaping China’s capital markets. Furthermore, 36Kr partnered with Zhong Lun Law Firm and other leading professional service providers to launch the IPO Acceleration Camp, creating an integrated, three-pillar listing support framework. Featuring a defined pathway, a tailored solution, and a collaborative ecosystem, this service is designed to help enterprises seize opportunities and gain a competitive edge in the capital markets.

The conference’s resounding success once again underscored 36Kr’s core influence across tech-driven business sectors. Going forward, 36Kr will remain dedicated to the principles of long-term commitment, tech-driven advancement, and innovation, further deepening its engagement across the industrial ecosystem. Through diverse initiatives encompassing content distribution, resource alignment, and capital market services, 36Kr will offer full-lifecycle support for entrepreneurs, build growth pathways for tech companies, and help investors identify long-term value opportunities.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and the upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business condition in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

