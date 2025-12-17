Rising Regulatory Pressure and Sustainability Commitments Drive Food Packaging Recycling Market Expansion

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Packaging Recycling Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Packaging Recycling Market was valued at USD 95.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach USD 178.3 billion by 2034.

Market expansion is fueled by rising regulatory pressure and the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility programs, prompting manufacturers to increase recycled content in their packaging. Companies are pursuing ambitious sustainability commitments, leading to higher investments in collection infrastructure, sorting capabilities, and advanced recycling technologies. Public awareness of environmental concerns has strengthened participation in recycling efforts, reinforcing demand for recyclable food packaging formats and improved processing systems. Innovations in mechanical and chemical recycling are accelerating progress, enabling previously difficult packaging materials to be recycled more effectively. Efforts to simplify and harmonize packaging designs are also supporting higher recovery rates. As a result, the market is experiencing steady momentum driven by technology adoption, stronger stakeholder collaboration, and a shift toward circularity in the food packaging ecosystem.

The plastic segment reached USD 37.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR from 2025 to 2034. Growth is supported by the rising recovery of plastics, paper, glass, and metal as industries and regulators work to minimize waste. Plastics remain a focus due to their widespread use and disposal complexities. Investments in chemical and mechanical recycling are improving the ability to process PET and polyolefins into food-grade materials. Paper and paperboard continue to gain market share, supported by strong recycling networks and increasing adoption of fiber-based alternatives.

The rigid packaging segment was valued at USD 57 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a 6.5% CAGR through 2034. Rigid formats benefit from well-established recycling streams for glass jars, metal cans, PET bottles, and HDPE containers. Food and beverage producers are incorporating more recycled inputs into rigid packaging to meet sustainability standards, supported by enhanced systems that improve material quality.

The North America Food Packaging Recycling Market generated USD 28.2 billion in 2024 and is positioned for strong growth over the forecast period. The region is strengthening its recycling landscape through supportive regulations, corporate responsibility initiatives, and established waste management networks. Expanding mechanical and chemical recycling capacity and improved design-for-recyclability practices are advancing closed-loop systems across packaging categories, especially in rigid formats.

Key participants in the Global Food Packaging Recycling Market include Amcor plc, Mondi Group, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, and Sealed Air Corporation. Companies in the market are implementing strategies to reinforce their competitive advantage. Many firms are scaling investments in next-generation recycling technologies, including advanced systems that enable higher-quality output and better processing of complex materials. Organizations are partnering with waste management providers and consumer goods brands to build closed-loop supply chains that enhance material recovery. Expansion of recycling infrastructure is another key priority. Businesses are redesigning packaging to improve recyclability while aligning with regulatory requirements and sustainability goals.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $95.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $178.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles



1 Amcor plc

2 Mondi Group

3 Tetra Pak

4 Sealed Air Corporation

5 Ball Corporation

6 Constantia Flexibles

7 MULTIVAC Group

8 Clear Path Recycling

9 Clean Tech Incorporated

10 CarbonLite Industries

11 BioPak

12 EcoEnclose

13 Elevate Packaging

14 TC Transcontinental Packaging

15 International Paper Company



