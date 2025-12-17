Kohope Medical Devices Announces 40% Production Capacity Increase and New Distribution Center to Serve North American Market

SHANGHAI, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices Co., Ltd., a leading syringe manufacturer and medical needle manufacturer, today announced a major expansion of its manufacturing operations with a 20% increase in production capacity and strengthens the company's ability to serve its customers in over 50 countries worldwide.





The production capacity expansion, scheduled for completion in Q2 2025, will add two new manufacturing lines at the company's Shanghai facility, increasing monthly output to 25 million units. The new Shanghai distribution center, which opens in January 2025, will reduce delivery times to U.S. healthcare facilities from 3-4 weeks to 3-5 business days and provide same-day emergency fulfillment capabilities for critical orders in the Northeast corridor.





"This expansion represents our largest single investment since the company's founding in 2005," said Zhang Wei, CEO of Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices. "Healthcare providers across North America have consistently requested faster delivery times and greater supply reliability. Our new distribution center and expanded manufacturing capacity directly address these needs while maintaining the quality standards and competitive pricing our customers depend on."





Founded in 2005, Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices has established itself as a trusted supplier of precision-engineered disposable medical products to healthcare facilities across Europe, the USA, South America, and beyond. The company holds membership in the Chinese Medical Device Industry Association, demonstrating commitment to industry standards and professional excellence.





Strategic Expansion Details

The manufacturing expansion includes installation of state-of-the-art automated production equipment featuring advanced quality control systems with real-time monitoring capabilities. The new lines will focus on high-demand products including 1ml, 3ml, and 5ml syringes, as well as 21-gauge to 25-gauge medical needles commonly used for vaccinations and insulin administration.

The enhanced production capacity will enable the company to offer greater product customization and faster response to specific customer requirements. With increased manufacturing flexibility, Shanghai Kohope can accommodate specialized orders and adapt production schedules to meet urgent demand fluctuations from North American healthcare facilities.

"We're not just expanding capacity—we're fundamentally improving our ability to serve North American customers," explained Jennifer Liu, Director of International Operations. "The increased production capability allows us to offer customized solutions and respond more quickly to specific market needs, giving healthcare facilities greater flexibility in their procurement planning."





Comprehensive Product Portfolio

Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices offers extensive product ranges as both a syringe manufacturer and medical needle manufacturer. The syringe portfolio encompasses multiple sizes and specifications, from 0.5ml to 60ml, accommodating diverse dosage requirements and medical practices. The medical needle manufacturing capabilities include various needle types and gauges designed for applications ranging from routine vaccinations to specialized medical procedures.

Each product undergoes meticulous quality inspection to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements across different markets. The company maintains CE certification for European markets, FDA registration for the United States, and meets regulatory standards for healthcare systems in South America and Asia.

Market Response and Future Growth

The expansion follows a 35% year-over-year increase in North American orders during 2024, driven by growing demand from hospital systems, urgent care facilities, and long-term care providers. The company has secured contracts with three major U.S. healthcare group purchasing organizations (GPOs) that will take effect in early 2025.

"Healthcare systems are increasingly prioritizing supply chain resilience and diversification of suppliers," said Liu. "Our combination of international manufacturing expertise, competitive pricing, and now domestic distribution capabilities positions us as an ideal partner for facilities seeking reliable, cost-effective medical supply solutions."

The global distribution network of Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices spans more than 50 countries, ensuring consistent supply regardless of facility location. This logistical excellence, combined with responsive customer service, has fostered long-term relationships with healthcare institutions worldwide.

Strategic investments in manufacturing optimization have enabled Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices to maintain competitive pricing without compromising quality standards. By leveraging economies of scale and refining production processes, the company successfully reduces costs while upholding rigorous quality benchmarks.

Commitment to Innovation

Beyond the current expansion, Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices continues advancing research and development initiatives, exploring innovations in medical device design and manufacturing methodologies. The company is currently developing a new line of safety-engineered syringes with retractable needles designed to reduce needlestick injuries among healthcare workers, scheduled for market introduction in late 2025.

"As healthcare needs evolve and medical practices advance, we remain committed to adapting our product offerings and capabilities," added Zhang. "This investment in expanded capacity and improved distribution is just one element of our long-term strategy to serve as a reliable partner to the global healthcare community."

Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices Co., Ltd. exemplifies manufacturing expertise, quality commitment, and customer focus within the medical device industry. As healthcare systems worldwide demand higher standards and superior value, the company plays an increasingly vital role ensuring essential medical supplies remain accessible, affordable, and reliable.

About Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing high-quality syringes and medical needles for global healthcare markets. Established in 2005 and member of Chinese Medical Device Industry Association, the company exports disposable medical products to over 50 countries across Europe, USA, and South America. With the 2025 expansion, the company will operate production facilities in Shanghai and distribution operations in Newark, New Jersey.

Contact Information

Company Name: Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

Website: https://www.kohope.com

Phone: +86 2160836338

Fax: +862160836339

Location: Shanghai, China

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Shanghai Kohope Medical Devices Co., Ltd.. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f389781d-91ea-4033-91f3-256bf441fcbd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bf1ceaa-3b49-4bd3-a3f8-515bace0c42c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d63f6a43-2e8d-4dc3-8308-e64093281976

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ce0bd0c-9b9f-4707-9123-81c038411313

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e69a1b7-4daa-4ddf-98aa-5f6e2f6c7f2e