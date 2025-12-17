Goranson Bain Ausley Expands Fort Worth Office

Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley (GBA), the largest family law firm in Texas, is expanding its Fort Worth office to further support families and businesses across Tarrant County. The expansion includes the promotion of Cassidy Pearson to Partner and the addition of two experienced associates, Brooke Baker and Hailey Schmitt — all of whom are Fort Worth divorce and family lawyers who live and work in the community.

The announcement follows recognition of five GBA Fort Worth attorneys — Gary L. Nickelson, Chris Nickelson, Cassidy Pearson, Cindy V. Tisdale, and Andrew Tisdale — as Top Attorneys by Fort Worth Magazine in 2025, underscoring the firm’s trusted reputation in the local legal community.

“Fort Worth has always been a place where relationships and community matter,” said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner. “Our attorneys live and work here, and we’re committed to supporting the families and businesses that make Tarrant County strong.”

Expanding to Serve More Fort Worth Families

New Partner — Cassidy Pearson

Board Certified in Family Law; Top Attorney by Fort Worth Magazine

Cassidy represents professionals and parents in complex divorces, custody disputes, and property cases. A Super Lawyers Rising Star, she blends strategic advocacy with practical guidance that protects children’s well-being and family stability.

New Associate — Brooke Baker

15+ years of experience in Tarrant County family courts

Brooke handles contested custody, divorce, and property division matters. She is known for her steady advocacy and her ability to help clients move forward with confidence.

New Associate — Hailey Schmitt

Settlement-first, child-centered representation

Hailey represents clients in divorce, custody, adoption, and property division matters, prioritizing constructive solutions while providing strong courtroom advocacy when necessary.

Fort Worth Leadership with Statewide Impact

Gary L. Nickelson — One of Texas’ most respected family lawyers with over 50 years serving Fort Worth; past President of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (Texas and national).

Chris Nickelson — One of only 11 attorneys in Texas double Board Certified in Family Law and Civil Appellate Law; trusted in high-asset and high-conflict litigation.

Cindy V. Tisdale — Past President of the State Bar of Texas and 2025 President of the Texas Chapter of the American Academy of Family Lawyers; a leader in advancing statewide family law standards.

Andrew Tisdale — Emerging leader in Fort Worth and statewide — Serves on the Texas Young Lawyers Association Board of Directors and the State Bar of Texas Standing Committee for Professionalism and Civility; known for practical, client-centered guidance.

About Goranson Bain Ausley — Fort Worth

For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has helped Texas families make confident decisions when navigating divorce, custody, and complex property matters. As the largest family law firm in Texas, GBA pairs statewide resources with a strong Fort Worth team that knows, lives, and works in the community— and whose attorneys are active leaders in Tarrant County.

The firm is known for its constructive and cost-conscious approach, helping clients protect children, preserve assets, and move forward with clarity — whether through Collaborative Divorce, mediation, negotiation, litigation, or appellate family law.

Firm Recognition: Best Law Firms® 2026 ® by Best Lawyers®, receiving Tier 1 rankings for Family Law and Family Law Mediation in Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio; Texas Lawyer’s Best of 2024 & 2025 — No. 1 Family Law Firm in Austin/San Antonio and Dallas/Fort Worth