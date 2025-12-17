PathMaker Neurosystems Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation For Use of the MyoRegulator® Neuromodulation Device in ALS For Slowing the Progression of Functional Symptoms

Boston, MA and Providence, RI, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathMaker Neurosystems Inc. (“PathMaker”), a clinical-stage neurotechnology company developing a breakthrough non-invasive approach for treating Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, Lou Gehrig’s disease), announced today that it has received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use of the MyoRegulator® device as a non-invasive, neuromodulatory intervention for slowing the progression of functional symptoms in people with ALS.

FDA Breakthrough Device Designation accelerates the development, assessment, and review of medical devices that may provide an effective treatment or diagnosis alternative for life-threatening or debilitating diseases, and provides companies selected for Breakthrough Designation with prioritized review and expedited opportunities to interact with FDA experts throughout the review period.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain. ALS causes muscle weakness, paralysis, spasticity and eventual death, typically within 2-5 years of diagnosis. While the majority of cases (90-95%) are sporadic and occur in patients without known familial history of ALS, the remaining 5-10% of cases are familial. Hallmarks of the ALS disease process include motor neuron hyperexcitability, and the formation of protein aggregates in the cytoplasm of motor neurons.

The MyoRegulator® device uses PathMaker’s proprietary multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS) technology to provide non-invasive treatment that is designed to suppress motor neuron hyperexcitability and activate protein degradation pathways. “We are very pleased and honored to see Breakthrough Device Designation on the MyoRegulator® device for ALS. This designation further validates our pioneering approach to ALS, as well as the tremendous unmet medical needs of people and families living with ALS,” said Nader Yaghoubi, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PathMaker Neurosystems. “The Breakthrough Device Designation represents a significant de-risking and accelerates our path to market for this treatment.”

The MyoRegulator® device is currently under investigation as a non-invasive treatment for ALS in its second clinical trial, the CALM ( C ontrolling A myotrophic L ateral Sclerosis M otor Neuron Excitability) study (NCT06649955). Funded by the U.S. Department of War ALSRP program, this state-of-the-art trial represents an important step forward in advancing this novel therapeutic modality into clinical practice.

About PathMaker Neurosystems Inc.

PathMaker Neurosystems is a clinical-stage neuromodulation company developing a breakthrough non-invasive approach to the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). More than 34,000 people in the U.S. and 350,000 people worldwide are estimated to suffer from ALS. PathMaker is collaborating with world-class institutions to develop and bring to market first-in-class products for treating ALS and other neurological disorders with very high unmet medical need. The MyoRegulator® platform is based on PathMaker’s proprietary technology for multi-site direct current stimulation (Multi-Site DCS). MyoRegulator® has received “FDA Breakthrough Device Designation” for the treatment of ALS by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). MyoRegulator® and MyoRegulator® ALS are investigational medical devices and are limited by Federal law to investigational use only. For more information, please visit the company website at www.pmneuro.com.

