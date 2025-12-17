Bunzl’s Annual Week of Giving Provides 4,000 lbs of Essential Supplies to Canadian Food Banks





Bunzl Canada’s annual Week of Giving, in partnership with Food Banks Canada, delivers thousands of pounds of essential hygiene and cleaning products to families in need.

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunzl Canada is proud to announce its 2025 Week of Giving, continuing its partnership with Food Banks Canada to provide essential personal care, hygiene, and safety products to food banks nationwide.

This year’s initiative comes at a critical time as local food banks face mounting challenges: rising costs, declining donations, and unprecedented demand.

Throughout December, Bunzl Canada’s Cleaning & Hygiene and R3 Redistribution businesses are delivering approximately 13 pallets of non-food essentials (nearly 4,000 lbs in total) to Food Banks Canada distribution centres across the country. These donations include toilet tissue, hand soap, sanitizer, and household cleaning supplies. These items are vital for health and hygiene, yet often unaffordable for families struggling to put food on the table.

“In 2025, the need for community support is greater than ever. Our Week of Giving reflects Bunzl Canada’s belief that health and dignity should never be optional. By providing essential hygiene and safety products, we are helping families focus on what matters most: nourishment and well-being without having to make impossible choices,” said John Howlett, President of Bunzl Canada.

“Our roots in local communities make the Week of Giving more than a donation. It's an opportunity to make a meaningful difference to Canadians facing hardship during the holiday season,” said Margo Hunnisett, Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

The annual Week of Giving is a BUNZL FOR BETTER initiative that reflects the company’s values and dedication to supporting Canadian communities and the environment. Together, we are building stronger, healthier communities where no one is left behind.

About Bunzl Canada

Bunzl Canada Inc. (bunzlcanada.ca) provides the cleaning and hygiene products and equipment, food and retail packaging, safety products and industrial supplies which keep over 45,000 Canadian businesses running optimally, every day. The company brings its customers the advantage of global sourcing, product innovation and national scale combined with responsive local service and deep category expertise. Bunzl Canada Inc. is an operating company of Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a FTSE100 company listed on the London Stock Exchange in the Support Services sector.

