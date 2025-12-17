RFE Investment Partners Backs Launch of NuView, a Unified Managed IT and Cybersecurity Platform

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFE Investment Partners (“RFE”), a leading private-equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, in partnership with Mansfield Investment Partners, today announced a strategic investment in NuView, a new managed IT and cybersecurity platform based in Portsmouth, NH.

Founded in August 2025, NuView combines the specialized expertise of four firms — Beyond Secure, Trusted Internet, NuView Advisors, and AIQL — into one integrated platform delivering seamless technology management, cyber defense, compliance, and executive-level IT leadership.

NuView’s core services include:

Managed IT Services: Fully or co-managed environments for resilient infrastructure.

Fully or co-managed environments for resilient infrastructure. Managed Security (MSSP): 24/7 monitoring and proactive defense against ransomware, phishing, and advanced threats.

24/7 monitoring and proactive defense against ransomware, phishing, and advanced threats. Compliance Management: Audit readiness and regulatory support for CMMC, HIPAA, and other frameworks.

Audit readiness and regulatory support for CMMC, HIPAA, and other frameworks. IT Strategy & Advisory: Fractional vCISO and vCIO leadership, technology roadmaps, and risk management.

“NuView was built to solve a problem we see everywhere: disconnected IT and security environments with no clear owner,” said Tim Martin, CEO of NuView. “By unifying best-in-class MSP and cybersecurity firms on a single, security-first platform, we deliver clear accountability and more predictable outcomes.”

Serving regulated and high-value industries including finance , healthcare , manufacturing , and education , NuView delivers enterprise-grade reliability, security, and compliance through a unified, people-first approach.

“NuView brings clarity to an IT and cybersecurity landscape that’s become increasingly complex,” Martin added. “Our platform unifies managed IT, security, and executive leadership into one accountable operating model.”

RFE’s investment will support NuView’s organic growth and strategic acquisitions, enabling expansion of services and talent to meet surging demand for integrated IT and cybersecurity solutions.

“NuView represents the kind of innovative, growth-oriented business we aim to support,” said Bill Bronander, a Principal at RFE Investment Partners. “Their integrated approach aligns with the increasing compliance and resilience needs across regulated sectors.”

About the Transaction

RFE Investment Partners is the majority investor in NuView. Mansfield Investment Partners invested alongside RFE and will join NuView’s board of directors. NuView’s management team will continue to lead operations and retain significant ownership. Ice Miller served as legal counsel to RFE and Mansfield; financial terms were not disclosed.

About NuView

Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, with an office in Austin, TX, NuView provides managed IT, cybersecurity, and compliance solutions for organizations in regulated sectors. Visit www.nuviewit.com.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a Connecticut-based private equity firm focused on making control investments in established lower-middle market companies located in the United States. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle market companies. RFE’s leadership has over a two-decade history of working together to support well-built platform companies by building high pedigree and deep management teams, professionalizing systems and processes, and executing focused M&A efforts. RFE is currently investing out of several funds including its flagship buyout Fund IX that looks for businesses that generate between $3 million and $15 million in EBITDA. For more information, please visit www.rfeip.com.

About Mansfield Investment Partners

Mansfield Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring and building lower middle market companies in the business services and industrial sectors. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Westchester, New York, Mansfield partners with seasoned, growth-oriented operators to craft bespoke value creation strategies that drive operational improvements, enable strategic M&A, and professionalize businesses for long-term success. Visit www.mansfieldip.com.