Vaidio 9.2: Unlocking the Power of Enterprise Cameras with Generative AI and Cloud-Native Architecture

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaidio today announced the release of Vaidio 9.2, a transformative update driving the convergence of physical security and digital transformation. Built on a strengthened Kubernetes architecture and powered by new Vision Language Models (VLMs), Vaidio 9.2 addresses the critical need for scalable, secure, and intelligent video analysis.

As Enterprise IT, Security, and Safety Teams face increasing pressure to deliver measurable results and strategic insights, Vaidio 9.2 offers a rapid path to value. By overlaying advanced AI on top of legacy camera and VMS infrastructure, the platform effectively "unlocks" video data, enabling enterprises to manage operations more safely, securely, and effectively.

Accelerating AI Innovation with NVIDIA: Vaidio 9.2 demonstrates the power of our deep technology partnership with NVIDIA, bringing the absolute latest in Vision Language Model (VLM) capabilities directly to our customers. This release transforms operational workflows by introducing Vaidio Intelligent Custom Engine - a capability made possible by our rapid integration of next-generation NVIDIA AI stacks.

From Configuration to Conversation: Moving beyond rigid manual setups, Vaidio 9.2 allows for true natural language interaction. Operators can leverage the power of advanced VLMs to simply describe a scenario—such as "flooding on the road"—and have the system instantly understand and detect it.

Future-Proofed Technology: This approach ensures that Vaidio users are not just keeping up with AI trends but are ahead of the curve. Our close alignment with NVIDIA's roadmap allows us to deliver high-performance, cutting-edge VLM features that drive operational efficiency and immediate time-to-value.

Effortless Scaling for Global Enterprises: Vaidio 9.2 streamlines deployment for large-scale environments through its new Kubernetes Ready Architecture. By leveraging Golden Images, the platform ensures that rolling out 100 nodes is as fast and consistent as deploying one, making it the ideal infrastructure-first solution for airports and smart cities.

Pod & Component Management: Administrators can now safely clone Pods, manage licenses, and dynamically adjust storage, ensuring stability across large clusters.

NVIDIA Alignment: Aligned with the latest NVIDIA compute architectures, Vaidio ensures that its perception layer remains adaptable to future hardware innovations.

Zero Trust Security & Compliance: Vaidio 9.2 fortifies the enterprise against risk with new Zero Trust principles, essential for Tier-1 clients in government and other security-sensitive sectors.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): A new system-level email verification mechanism provides a secondary layer of defense against unauthorized access.

Granular Privacy Controls: Enhanced list privacy and "Hidden Mode" capabilities allow for strict permission control over sensitive data.

Enhanced list privacy and "Hidden Mode" capabilities allow for strict permission control over sensitive data. Offline Capability: A new Custom Map Server feature replaces public OpenStreetMap connections, ideal for secure, offline government networks.



"We believe the fastest path to AI transformation lies in leveraging the infrastructure enterprises already own. Vaidio is uniquely positioned to execute this strategy because of our deep integration with partners like NVIDIA. This alignment allows us to bring the most advanced AI capabilities directly to your existing video feeds, unlocking the power of your cameras to generate the trusted, structured data that drives the modern enterprise."

Marshall Tyler, CEO, Vaidio



About Vaidio Vaidio is the AI Vision Platform that unlocks the power of your cameras. By transforming unstructured video streams into actionable data, Vaidio helps enterprises manage safety, security, and operations more effectively. Whether on-premise, in the cloud, or at the edge, Vaidio turns video into a strategic asset, delivering verified accuracy and business intelligence at scale.

