FundFi Merchant Funding Expands with New Alabama Office

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundFi Merchant Funding , a leading provider of revenue-based financing and business funding solutions, today announced the opening of its second national office in Alabama, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion across the United States.





The new Alabama location will serve as a regional hub for the Southeast, enabling FundFi to better serve small and medium-sized businesses throughout the region with faster response times and more personalized service. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to supporting America's entrepreneurs with accessible, flexible funding solutions.

"Opening our second national office in Alabama represents an exciting new chapter for FundFi," said Natasha Dillon, Co-Founder and CFO of FundFi Merchant Funding. "This expansion allows us to deepen our roots in the Southeast market and provide even better service to the business owners who depend on us for their growth capital needs."

The Alabama office will offer the full range of FundFi's financing products, including revenue-based financing, business loans, and working capital solutions designed specifically for businesses that need quick access to funding. The facility will house underwriting, operations and customer service teams dedicated to serving clients throughout the region.

FundFi has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand from small businesses seeking alternative financing options outside traditional bank lending. The company's streamlined application process and quick funding timelines have made it a preferred partner for businesses in hospitality, healthcare, technology and service industries.

The Alabama expansion is expected to create dozens of new jobs in the area, including positions in underwriting, operations, and customer support. FundFi plans to recruit locally to build a team that understands the unique needs of businesses in the Southeast market.

For more information about FundFi Merchant Funding and its services, visit fundfimerchantfunding.com

About FundFi Merchant Funding

FundFi Merchant Funding specializes in providing fast, flexible financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. With a focus on exceptional customer service and transparent terms, FundFi has helped thousands of entrepreneurs access the capital they need to grow their businesses.

Media Contact

Fundfi Merchant Funding

Sasha Kandinov

Sasha@Fundfimerchantfunding.com

https://www.fundfimerchantfunding.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0bf8031-ce7c-49cc-8da3-6963ad599969