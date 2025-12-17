2025 Travel Insurance Market Report Predicts Above-Average Growth

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Global Forecast for Travel Insurance Market (2026-2031): High Tech Outlook Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Travel Insurance Market Forecast (2026-2031): High Tech Outlook Report offers precise and up-to-date statistics on the travel insurance market across more than 50 countries. This market falls under the NAICS Securities, Commodity Contracts, and Other Financial Investments and Related Activities industry segment.

The report spans historical data from 2020 to 2023, provides projections for 2024 to 2025, and shares forecasts for 2026 to 2031. It includes the total value of all products produced and shipped, presented in both US Dollars and local currency units. Featured countries are included alongside comprehensive global and regional summaries, focusing on product shipment values. The analysis delves into market definition, segments, applications, end-users, drivers, and restraints, employing a proprietary economic model for accurate market sizing.

Regional summaries feature insights into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, highlighting percentage shares of the global market for each region. Additionally, product shipment values are dissected to reveal related costs like materials, fuels, electricity, contract work, and value add-ons. Capital expenditures, including investments in buildings, machinery, vehicles, and computers, are also explored.

This market is identified as an "emerging market" due to its annual growth rate surpassing 7%, exceeding the NYSE stock market's historical average return. As a "high tech" market, it is small yet cutting-edge with tremendous potential projected over the next five years. Despite not listing specific key players or companies, the report emphasizes a comprehensive top-down perspective and forecasts for existing and new market entrants.

The "High Tech Outlook Report" is vital for GAP analysis, benchmarking projects, SWOT analyses, business plans, risk assessments, and growth-share matrices, serving as an indispensable tool for investors and businesses seeking insights into this rapidly expanding market.

Regional Summary

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Africa

Middle East

Country Details

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bangladesh

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong SAR, China

Hungary

India

Indonesia

Iran, Islamic Rep.

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Korea, Rep.

Malaysia

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Romania

Russian Federation

Saudia Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States

Venezuela, RB

Vietnam

