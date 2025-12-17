New Book Helps Close the Leadership Gap in Crisis Readiness

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new book by veteran crisis communications expert Tara Goodwin, founder of Goodwin Consulting, addresses a persistent and costly leadership failure: most organizations remain unprepared to lead effectively when crisis strikes. Most companies fail when crisis hits, due to myriad factors ranging from lack of preparation and outdated business policies to the absence of trained, internal crisis teams.

Manage the Message, Change the Outcome: An Executive’s Guide to Crisis Management (Routledge, 2025), is based on Goodwin’s 30-year career advising and training CEOs, executive teams, and organizational leaders across industries. The book offers a practical, field-tested framework designed to help leaders make clear decisions, communicate with credibility, and protect trust in high pressure, high stakes situations.

Industry leaders have praised the book for its practical, real-world guidance. Sam Reese, CEO of Vistage Worldwide, calls it “An essential guide for those seeking to communicate with greater confidence and impact in a fast-paced world where effective communication shapes perception and builds trust.”

Manage the Message, Change the Outcome guides executives step by step through a proven strategy that empowers them to be more effective and less defensive when facing a crisis. Goodwin covers topics including how to recognize a crisis early, how to assemble and activate a crisis team, and how to balance stakeholder concerns when everything is on the line.

“Crisis is an inevitable fact of business, yet less than a quarter of the thousands of leaders I’ve trained over my career were prepared to navigate one when it actually occurred,” said Goodwin. “This book equips leaders with a clear framework for crisis preparedness and response so that when the moment comes – and it always does – they can lead with clarity, composure, and care.”

Manage the Message, Change the Outcome: An Executive’s Guide to Crisis Management is available through Amazon and Routledge.

Tara Goodwin is a nationally recognized crisis communications and public relations expert with more than 30 years of experience helping leaders navigate high-stakes situations with clarity, integrity, and impact. She is a sought-after international keynote speaker and executive workshop leader on crisis preparedness, leadership under pressure and reputation management. Tara is the founder of Goodwin Consulting, where she advises CEOs, nonprofits, startups, Fortune 500 companies, professional athletes, coaches, and celebrities. Her crisis commentary can be found in outlets such as Business Insider and Fast Company. For more information or to book Tara, visit www.goodwin-consulting.com.

