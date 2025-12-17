Addition Therapeutics Announces $100 Million in Funding and Significant Progress Advancing Mission to Fulfill Promise of Genomic Medicine for Chronic and Rare Diseases

All-RNA, non-viral, LNP-based PRINT™ platform is designed to develop safer, durable, one-time therapies for a broad range of unmet needs

Addition is advancing a robust pipeline of PRINTed therapeutics for chronic and rare indications, with initial disease-related non-human primate (NHP) studies planned for 2026

Multiple pipeline programs funded through research initiatives with pharmaceutical companies and the Gates Foundation

Blue-chip investor syndicate includes SR One, Pivotal Life Sciences, Abingworth, Osage University Partners, the Gates Foundation, and BEVC





South San Francisco, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addition Therapeutics emerged from stealth today, announcing $100 million in financing to date and notable progress advancing its mission to fulfill the transformative promise of genomic medicine for people impacted by both chronic and rare diseases. Leveraging its breakthrough all-RNA, non-viral, lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based PRINT™ (Precise RNA-Mediated Insertion of Transgenes) platform, Addition aims to develop safer, durable, one-time therapies, overcoming limitations of current genetic medicine modalities. Addition is advancing a pipeline of PRINTed therapeutics that have the potential to fundamentally redefine how chronic and rare diseases are treated. Initial disease-related NHP studies are planned for 2026. Addition’s investor syndicate includes SR One, Pivotal Life Sciences, Abingworth, Osage University Partners, the Gates Foundation, and BEVC.

“Our bold vision at Addition Therapeutics is to achieve genomic medicine’s powerful, long-held promise for patients and forge new frontiers for what’s possible in the treatment of disease,” said Ron Park, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer at Addition. “Bolstered by our team of top-tier scientists and engineers and our high-caliber investors, we have built a world-class technology platform and a pipeline of novel chronic and rare disease programs. Today, we’re excited to start sharing our progress and momentum.”

Matt Patterson, Chairman of Addition’s Board of Directors and Venture Partner with SR One, commented, “Addition brings together an extraordinary platform, a highly skilled team, and disciplined planning and execution. The external support Addition has received from this outstanding group of funders and several top pharma companies will enable the continued advancement of its patient-centric mission. I look forward to Addition’s progress in the years ahead.”

Addition is a spin-out of Professor Kathleen Collins’ laboratory at University of California, Berkeley, where she is Professor and former Head of the Division of Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Structural Biology and holds the endowed Walter and Ruth Schubert Family Chair. The foundational technology for PRINT is based on Dr. Collins’ best-in-class retrotransposase expertise, combined with technology development backed by entrepreneurship funding from the Bakar Fellows Program and an NIH Director’s Pioneer Award. Pivotal Life Sciences seeded the company as it spun out of UC Berkeley.

“While we’ve seen important progress over the last decade, gene therapy modalities approaching or in the clinic are limited in their technical capabilities and restricted in their applicability and adoption. Harnessing retrotransposon machinery to achieve precise transgene insertion to the ideal genomic safe-harbor site is an elegant and versatile new drug mechanism,” said Dr. Collins. “It’s thrilling to see the Addition team’s evolution of this technology into a powerful platform and a pipeline that has the potential to help usher in a new era of genomic medicines.”

How PRINTed Medicines Work to Address Disease

Using the natural mechanism of retrotransposition, a retrotransposase encoded in PRINTed medicines converts the template RNA – composed of the genetic sequence of interest, along with a proprietary structured RNA sequence to enable PRINTing – into a DNA transgene. The transgene is accurately and precisely directed to a highly conserved ribosomal DNA safe-harbor site, introducing the transgene without interfering with other genes or cellular functions. PRINTed medicines are delivered via a clinically validated LNP with demonstrated low immunogenicity. A true plug-and-play technology, only the genetic sequence of interest in the template RNA varies across PRINTed medicines; all other components remain the same.

Accelerating Progress for Patients with Key External Support

Research initiatives with undisclosed pharmaceutical companies have enabled Addition to advance multiple chronic and rare disease PRINTed programs as the company builds a diverse pipeline.

In addition, the Gates Foundation has provided a grant award for a PRINTed program that – with a single dose – could enable endogenous production of antibodies to provide lifetime protection against HIV. Support from the Gates Foundation helps ensure the viability of this program as an affordable solution for high-risk patient populations in low- and middle-income countries served by the foundation’s mission. This program is just one example of the transformative potential of Addition’s technology.

Addition will disclose more details about its lead programs and pipeline in the future.

Addition’s Senior Leadership Team

Ron Park, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer; Francine Gregoire, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer; Priya Parameswaran, MBA, Chief Business Officer; Joy Branford, MS, VP of People and Culture; Greg Cost, Ph.D., VP, Distinguished Scientific Fellow; Grady Snyder, MBA, VP of Operations; and Lawrence Kong, Ph.D., JD, Executive Director of IP and Legal and Corporate Secretary.

Addition’s Board of Directors and Board Observers

Matthew Patterson (Board Chair), Venture Partner, SR One; Peter Bisgaard, Managing Director, Pivotal Life Sciences; Matt Cohen, Ph.D. (Board Observer), Managing Partner, Osage University Partners; Kathleen Collins, Ph.D.; UC, Berkeley; Jeni Lee, Ph.D., Partner, Pivotal Life Sciences; Graham Mills, Ph.D., (Board Observer), Principal, Abingworth; Ron Park, M.D., MBA, Addition Therapeutics; Jayson Punwani, Ph.D., MBA, Managing Director, Head of Venture, Abingworth; and Laetitia Schwab, Ph.D., Senior Associate, SR One.

About Addition Therapeutics

Addition Therapeutics is on a mission to fulfill the transformative promise of genomic medicine for people impacted by both chronic and rare diseases. Leveraging our breakthrough all-RNA, non-viral, LNP-based PRINT™ platform, we are overcoming the limitations of existing genetic medicine modalities to develop safer, durable, one-time therapies. Bolstered by our team of top-tier scientists and engineers, we are advancing a robust pipeline of PRINTed therapeutics that have the potential to fundamentally redefine how chronic and rare diseases are treated. Our investor syndicate includes SR One, Pivotal Life Sciences, Abingworth, Osage University Partners, the Gates Foundation, and BEVC.

