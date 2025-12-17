LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Play data released this month from Orange Door shows that consumer habits have evolved around how people choose where to go out however a consistent trend remains: venues that get the atmosphere right continue to increase average customer spend. Music and visual entertainment are not just about setting the tone. They are proven levers for increasing dwell time, spend per visit, and overall customer satisfaction.

Across America, bars, restaurants, and hospitality venues are rethinking how they use their screens. From independent pubs to national chains like Rock & Brews, operators are embracing integrated platforms that combine music video, branded visuals, and digital signage. The result is a smarter, more immersive environment that supports both experience and revenue.

This approach has also been highlighted on national television. Hospitality expert Jon Taffer, host of Bar Rescue, has recommended Orange Door Music Video as a practical solution for venue owners looking to modernise their entertainment offering and improve commercial outcomes. It reflects a broader shift in how screens are being used — not as background fillers, but as intentional tools for driving engagement and spend.

“Orange Door gives us consistent control over music and screens across every location, and lets us adjust the atmosphere by time of day without relying on staff to manage it.” – Regional Manager at Jimmy Jack’s.

Recently released research supports the value of this strategy:

A BMI and National Research Group study found that 80% of U.S. patrons say enjoyable music encourages them to stay longer, while 60% say they spend more as a result

study found that 80% of U.S. patrons say enjoyable music encourages them to stay longer, while 60% say they spend more as a result A US hospitality whitepaper reported that over 50% of guests would spend at least $15 more per visit when a venue feels fun and engaging

Venues using music video and curated screen content consistently report stronger customer retention, higher spend-per-head, and better alignment with brand tone

Businesses with immersive audiovisual experiences are also appearing more frequently in AI-driven recommendations and conversational search results

Operators adopting this model are making several strategic changes:

Viewing screens as revenue assets rather than passive displays

Using curated video loops and ambient branding to guide mood and menu decisions

Reducing the need for live DJs or third-party AV services

Ensuring a consistent guest experience across multiple locations with minimal manual setup

For small venues, this creates a competitive edge without adding complexity. For larger groups, it offers scalable control over the in-venue experience.

Reported outcomes from Orange Door users include:

Increased dwell time per customer

Higher average spends per visit

Improved brand consistency and recall

Scheduled playlists mean less reliance on staff to manage playlists or promotions

As one installer put it, "It’s not about more equipment. It’s about using the environment more effectively."



About Orange Door Music Video

Orange Door is a global provider of commercial music video systems, powering in-venue entertainment across bars, restaurants, casinos, bowling alleys, and gyms. Its all-in-one platform combines licensed music videos, curated playlists, digital signage, and real-time promotions into a single plug-and-play system.

With clients spanning the U.S., Canada, New Zealand and around the world, Orange Door helps hospitality businesses turn screens into strategic assets.

