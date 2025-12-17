MADD Canada Urges Canadians to Plan Ahead and Drive Sober This Holiday Season

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians prepare to gather with family, friends, and colleagues for holiday celebrations, MADD Canada is urging everyone to make responsible choices and ensure impaired driving has no place in their festivities. The holiday season is one of the busiest times on the social calendar, and with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs often part of these events, planning ahead is crucial.

Every year, hundreds of people are killed in Canada, and thousands are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These preventable tragedies impact families and communities across the country. For those who have lost loved ones or suffered life-changing injuries, the holidays can be a painful reminder of what has been taken away.

“Impaired driving crashes leave empty seats at the table and families forever changed,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “Families should be celebrating during the holidays and not grieving the loss of a loved one or helping them recover from devastating injuries. By planning a sober ride, we protect one another and honour every family forever changed by impaired driving.”

To ensure everyone always gets home safely, MADD Canada is urging all Canadians to:

Never drive a car, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Whether you’re attending a party or hosting one, here are a few tips to help everyone get home safely:

For party-goers:

If you plan on drinking alcohol, or consuming cannabis and/or other drugs, plan for a sober ride home. Call an Uber or a cab, use public transit, or plan to stay the night.

Keep an eye out for friends. If you’re asking yourself if someone has had too much to drink, don’t let them drive—help them find a safe way home.

At office parties, ensure safe transportation or a designated driver so everyone can enjoy the season responsibly.



For hosts:

Offer lots of food and have non-alcoholic beverages available.

Serve drinks yourself to keep an eye on your guests' consumption and stop serving alcohol well before the night ends.

Have taxi numbers ready or encourage guests to use rideshare apps.

Be prepared to take the keys and offer your guests a place to stay if needed.

Those looking for a sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada’s Official Designated Rideshare APP. Visit www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

MADD Canada’s 38th Project Red Ribbon campaign is currently underway, promoting safe and sober driving during the holiday season. For more information, please visit: http://madd.ca/pages/programs/awareness-campaigns/project-red-ribbon/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.

