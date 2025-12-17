Department of Energy Mandates Centralia Unit 2 Remain Available for Operation for 90 Days

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta or the Company) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) confirms that its subsidiary, TransAlta Centralia Generation LLC, has received an order (the Order) from the United States Department of Energy. The Order mandates that Centralia Unit 2 in Washington State remain available for operation, for a period of 90 days, until March 16, 2026.

TransAlta is currently evaluating the Order and will work with the state and federal governments in relation thereto. Further information regarding the Order will be provided as it becomes available in due course.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of thermal generation and hydro-electric power. For over 114 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the communities where we operate and where our employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Future-Fit Business Benchmark, which also defines sustainable goals for businesses. Our reporting on climate change management has been guided by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) S2 Climate-related Disclosures Standard and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. TransAlta has achieved a 70 per cent reduction in GHG emissions or 22.7 million tonnes CO2e since 2015 and received an upgraded MSCI ESG rating of AA.

