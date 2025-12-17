Oncology Imaging AI: From Experimental to Fast-Scaling Market.

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Oncology Imaging AI, 2023-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Oncology is at the forefront of advancements in medical imaging AI, becoming increasingly integral within breast and lung screening programs and enhancing complex CT/MRI staging and PET-based theranostics, pushing toward more efficient and standardized imaging decisions.

This report delves into the transformation, providing a comprehensive analysis of the World Market for Oncology Imaging AI from 2023 to 2032:

Modality: CT, X-ray/DR (incl. DBT), MRI, PET/Nuclear, Ultrasound

CT, X-ray/DR (incl. DBT), MRI, PET/Nuclear, Ultrasound Tumor Site: Breast, Lung/Chest, Prostate, Colorectal, Liver, Neuro-oncology, and others

Breast, Lung/Chest, Prostate, Colorectal, Liver, Neuro-oncology, and others Clinical Application & Pathway Stage: Ranging from Screening & Risk to Treatment Planning and Response

Ranging from Screening & Risk to Treatment Planning and Response Revenue Streams & Buyer Types: Including Hardware, Software, Services, Cloud/PPU for Cancer Centers, IDNs/AMCs, Community Providers, and Teleradiology

Beyond numbers, the report utilizes M, ARC-Index, GTM Growth-Maturity, and innovative Upgrade & Package Ladders to illustrate how different segments such as AI Software vendors and Imaging OEMs can capitalize on this evolving market.

The aim is to provide actionable insights for executives, detailing where Oncology Imaging AI is poised for scalability and identifying critical areas for partnership and evidence-led strategies over the next three to five years.

Market Snapshot

Oncology Imaging AI is rapidly evolving from test phases to a well-established market with opportunities expanding tenfold between 2023 and 2032, achieving a CAGR in the low 30s. North America leads currently but Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing area, anticipated to surpass Europe due to strides in screening initiatives and cloud deployments. Europe remains robust, driven by regulation adaptations.

Expenditure largely centers on CT, X-ray/DBT, and MRI in oncology workflows, with PET/Nuclear and Ultrasound presenting smaller niche opportunities tied to theranostics and advanced interventional techniques. The value distribution also shifts along the clinical pathway, with increasing investment in screening, treatment planning, and response evaluation.

This report quantifies the Oncology Imaging AI landscape across modalities, tumor sites, applications, stages, revenue streams, and usage settings. It offers a directional overview for prospective buyers, with detailed metrics available in the full report.

What's Covered

Global Market Sizing & Forecast (2023-2032): An in-depth growth outlook with scenario commentary and pivotal market moments.

An in-depth growth outlook with scenario commentary and pivotal market moments. Granular Segmentation of Value Pools: Detailed analysis by modality, tumor site, clinical application, and more.

Detailed analysis by modality, tumor site, clinical application, and more. Regional & Country Perspectives: Insights into major global regions, with a spotlight on fast-growth countries and regulatory environments.

Insights into major global regions, with a spotlight on fast-growth countries and regulatory environments. Clinical & Technology Trends: Comprehensive coverage of AI deployment across various oncology stages.

Comprehensive coverage of AI deployment across various oncology stages. Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Evidence Landscape (ARC): Review of approvals and clinical validations.

Review of approvals and clinical validations. Competitive Landscape by Cluster: Analysis of competitive dynamics across key market players.

Analysis of competitive dynamics across key market players. GTM & Packaging Strategies: Insights into commercialization strategies and expansion implications.

Insights into commercialization strategies and expansion implications. Strategic Implications & Scenarios: Projections on future market evolution and competition within regionals.

Geographical Coverage

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Segmentation

By Modality (CT, X-ray/DR, MRI, PET/Nuclear, Ultrasound)

By Geographic Region

By Tumor Site (Breast, Lung/Chest, Prostate, etc.)

By Clinical Application (Detection/Triage, Segmentation, etc.)

By Pathway Stage (Screening, Diagnosis, etc.)

By End-Use Organization (Cancer Centers, Community Hospitals, etc.)

By Revenue Stream (Hardware, Software, etc.)

By AI Technology (Detection, Radiomics, etc.)

Key Topics Covered

Global Market Sizing & Forecast (2023-2032)

Segmentation of Value Pools

Regional & Country Perspectives

Clinical & Technology Trends

Regulatory & Evidence Landscape (ARC)

Competitive Landscape by Cluster

GTM & Packaging Strategies

Strategic Scenarios



Companies Featured

5C Network

Accuray

Aidoc

AIQ Solutions

Bracco

Brainlab

Canon Medical

CARPL.ai

deepc (deepcOS)

DocPanel

Elekta

Everlight Radiology

Ferrum Health

Fujifilm Healthcare

GE HealthCare

Guerbet

Hologic

Incepto

Koios Medical

Lantheus / EXINI (aPROMISE / PYLARIFY AI)

Limbus AI

Lunit

Median Technologies

MIM Software

Mirada Medical

MVision AI

Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN)

Philips Healthcare

Quibim;

QView Medical

RadNet / DeepHealth

RaySearch Laboratories

Riverain Technologies

Samsung Healthcare

ScreenPoint Medical (Transpara)

Siemens Healthineers

Teleradiology Solutions

Tempus (Arterys)

Therapixel (MammoScreen)

Unilabs / Telemedicine Clinic (TMC)

United Imaging

Vara

vRad

