North America's Green Hydrogen Chemicals Market Boosted by Renewable Adoption and Federal Incentives

Dublin, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Hydrogen Production Chemicals Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Green Hydrogen Production Chemicals Market was valued at USD 720 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.7% to reach USD 14.8 billion by 2034.

Industry momentum continues to accelerate as governments intensify decarbonization mandates and roll out subsidy frameworks supporting chemical inputs used in green hydrogen production. These measures have improved project financing, increased investor assurance, and motivated industries to transition toward low-carbon chemical processes. Rapid declines in the cost of wind and solar power have further strengthened the market outlook, allowing producers to operate electrolysers with more affordable renewable electricity, the primary cost driver. As renewable pricing falls, large-scale green hydrogen and derivative chemical production have become increasingly viable, expanding the market's commercial attractiveness. Meanwhile, improved efficiencies and lower capital costs in electrolyser technology have reduced production expenses, encouraging manufacturers to scale up, develop advanced process chemicals, and adopt high-performance catalysts and membranes, strengthening value creation across the supply chain.

The membranes and ion-exchange materials segment was valued at USD 438 million in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% from 2025 to 2034. These materials are being integrated more widely into electrolyser systems as producers aim to enhance operational performance. Higher-grade catalysts and purer electrolytes are being deployed to maximize conversion efficiency and reduce energy losses, while durable membranes are essential to support the reliability of PEM and AEM units. Their role in enabling continuous operation and stable system performance is driving long-term demand in this segment.

The alkaline electrolysis segment reached USD 468 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2025 to 2034. Demand is rising as alkaline and PEM electrolysis technologies gain traction in commercial settings. Alkaline systems require robust catalysts and stable electrolytes to maintain steady output, while PEM technologies depend on high-efficiency membranes, ion-exchange materials, and advanced catalysts. Their growing deployment across industrial hubs and hydrogen-driven facilities is increasing the need for reliable, high-quality chemical inputs that support performance and long operating lifespans.

The North America Green Hydrogen Production Chemicals Market was valued at USD 50.4 million in 2024. Expanding renewable energy adoption and federal incentive programs are boosting hydrogen manufacturing activities and chemical consumption across the region. Rising investments in electrolyser development, clean-energy infrastructures, and hydrogen transport networks are further increasing the use of catalysts, membranes, purification chemicals, and water-treatment agents across new projects. Key companies active in this space include ENGIE, Siemens Energy AG, Linde plc, Plug Power Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., and other participants.

Leading companies in the Global Green Hydrogen Production Chemicals Market are strengthening their competitive position through several focused strategies. Many are investing heavily in R&D to design higher-efficiency catalysts, membranes, and electrolytes that enhance electrolyser performance and reduce production costs. Strategic partnerships with renewable energy developers, electrolyser manufacturers, and industrial end users are increasingly common, ensuring long-term supply agreements and integrated project development. Companies are expanding manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand and are localizing production to reduce logistics costs and qualify for regional incentives. Sustainability commitments and portfolio diversification into advanced materials, specialized chemical inputs, and next-generation hydrogen technologies are further reinforcing their market foothold.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $720 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $14800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.7% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

1 Air Liquide S.A.

2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

3 Linde plc

4 Siemens Energy AG

5 ENGIE

6 Plug Power Inc.

7 Bloom Energy Corporation

8 Nel Hydrogen

9 Cummins Inc.

10 McPhy Energy S.A.

11 thyssenkrupp AG

12 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

13 Reliance Industries Ltd.

14 Adani Green Energy Ltd.

15 Sinopec



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3jjpz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment