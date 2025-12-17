Wallbridge Announces its 2026 Exploration Program and Budget

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQX: WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its 2026 budget and plans for its fully-funded 2026 exploration and related technical studies program at its Fenelon, Martiniere, Grasset and Casault gold projects in northwestern Quebec. The Company plans to drill ~25,000 metres in 2026 across the Martiniere, Fenelon, Casault, and Grasset projects, which represents an increase of approximately 30% of drilling over 2025.

“As we close out 2025, I am very optimistic about the year ahead, supported by a strong balance sheet and a clearly defined strategy,” said Brian Penny, CEO of Wallbridge. “Our focus remains on unlocking value from our earlier-stage projects while continuing to advance our flagship Fenelon project toward a future pre-feasibility study.”

“Building on the success of the 2025 drilling program at Martiniere, we plan to complete approximately 17,000 metres of drilling in 2026 to further evaluate the scale and continuity of the gold system and to position the project for future resource delineation as results warrant. At Fenelon, approximately 3,500 metres of drilling is planned, including 2,000 metres to support additional metallurgical test work, together with desktop technical studies and other de-risking activities to move the project toward a future pre-feasibility study. 1,500 Metres have been allocated toward testing earlier stage satellite targets located within 2.5 kilometres of the main Fenelon deposit. Our program will also include 4,500 metres of drilling to test several promising early-stage targets that our exploration team has identified at the Casault and Grasset properties.”

“Favourable market conditions and record gold prices have improved the backdrop for our work, and we are entering 2026 with increased marketing plans and expanded exploration and development programs at both Fenelon and Martiniere, as well as our earlier stage properties. These initiatives are intended to enhance market visibility while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and a focus on creating long-term shareholder value.”

“I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and to recognize our employees and contractors for their dedication and hard work throughout the year and especially for remaining committed to safety. I also extend my best wishes to everyone for the holiday season.”

2026 Drilling Program

The budgeted distribution of exploration drilling totalling 25,000 metres for 2026 is summarized below:

Project Area Budgeted Allocation

(Approximate %) Allocated Drilling Metre

(Approximate) Martiniere

68% 17,000 Fenelon 14% 3,500 Casault 12% 3,000 Grasset 6% 1,500



The 2026 program will utilize one helicopter-supported drill rig over a 9 to 10 month time frame, with the possible addition of a second drill to meet the Company’s strategic objectives for the year.

Martiniere: Q1, Q2, & Q3

Reflecting Martiniere’s strategic importance for near-term value creation, the Company plans a ~17,000 metre drilling campaign to be completed in two phases during the first three quarters of the year.

The primary objective for 2026 is to further evaluate Martiniere’s growth potential through systematic step-out drilling at approximately 150-metre spacing. Building on the results from 2025, this program aims to expand the known footprint of the gold system by filling key data gaps and further confirming geologic continuity along the Bug Lake deformation corridor. The campaign will also test recently identified targets along the regional-scale Lac du Doigt Fault zone where the Martiniere gold system remains open for possible expansion to the north (see Wallbridge news release dated November 17, 2025 available on the Company’s website and www.sedarplus.ca).

Phase 1 drilling will focus on the principal gold-hosting structures, including the Dragonfly–Bug Lake North and Martiniere North–Horsefly shear zones, and follow-up drilling on encouraging results from the Lac du Doigt Fault zone and points north, which remained largely untested prior to 2025.

Upon completion of Phase 1, results will be carefully reviewed to determine the optimal path forward for Phase 2. Depending on outcomes, Phase 2 will either continue to test the broader extents of the Martiniere gold system or transition to more closely spaced drilling aimed at resource delineation.

Fenelon: Q1 2026

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company plans to complete approximately 2,000 metres of drilling at Fenelon, using larger-diameter drill core from the C-T-C and Area 51 zones, which together form the core of the conceptual underground mine plan outlined in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) released earlier this year (see Wallbridge news release dated March 27, 2025 and the related NI 43-101 Technical Report available on the Company’s website and at www.sedarplus.ca).

Drill core from this program will be used to support bench-scale metallurgical test work focused on three key areas:

Evaluating the suitability of residual tailings material for dry-stack tailings management

Assessing the potential use of paste backfill in underground mine workings

Generating new gold recovery data from other parts of the Fenelon deposit to provide further insight into processing performance in support of future economic studies



Casault & Grasset Gold: Q2 & Q3 2026

During the second and third quarters of 2026, the Company plans to complete approximately 3,000 metres of drilling at the Casault property, which is currently held under an option agreement with Midland Exploration Inc. The program will focus on two to three high-priority targets identified through a combination of field reconnaissance completed over the past five years and a comprehensive review and reinterpretation of historical exploration data collected by multiple predecessor operators dating back to the late 1950s.

Completion of the 2026 drilling program at Casault is expected to satisfy the requirements for the Company to exercise its option to acquire an undivided 50% interest in the Casault property, representing a meaningful addition to the Company’s asset portfolio.

At the Grasset Gold property, the Company plans to complete approximately 1,500 metres of first-pass drilling to test several new targets along the Sunday Lake deformation zone, where it extends toward Grasset Lake in the southeastern portion of the claim block.

Field reconnaissance completed over the past two years has confirmed the presence of several historic near-surface gold showings associated with localized shear structures that cross-cut a host sequence of intensely deformed mafic volcanic rocks and felsic dikes. Notably, these geological features share strong similarities with the styles and structural controls on gold mineralization observed at the Company’s more advanced Fenelon and Martiniere projects.

Fenelon: Q4 2026

In addition to the metallurgical drilling program outlined above, the Company has allocated approximately 1,500 metres of follow-up drilling to test two satellite targets located within 2.5 kilometres of the main Fenelon deposit.

Previous drilling in 2023 returned multiple anomalous gold intercepts, including 14.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres and 3.8 g/t Au over 0.5 metres in hole FA-23-551, drilled approximately 2.5 kilometres southeast of the deposit. Additional encouraging results were returned from hole FA-23-546, drilled approximately 1 kilometre north of the deposit, including 0.96 g/t Au over 21.0 metres and 3.45 g/t Au over 2.2 metres (see Wallbridge news release dated May 8, 2023 available on company website and at www.sedarplus.ca).





Figure 1. Wallbridge’s Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend Property

2026 Budget

The Company anticipates total expenditures of approximately $27M in 2026, allocated as summarized below:

2026 Expenditures Budget

Allocation Exploration Drilling and Target Generation 40% Site and Camp Operations 27% Corporate, General and Administration and Investor Relations 19% Environmental, Safety and Community Relations 6% Technical Studies 4% Capital 4%



Upcoming Marketing: Q1 2026

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Vancouver, Canada

January 25-26, 2026

BMO Global Metals and Mining Conference, Hollywood, US

February 23-26, 2026

PDAC Convention, Toronto, Canada

March 1-4, 2026

John Tumazos Very Independent Research, Virtual Conference

March 2026

2025 In Review

Completed and published updated mineral resource estimates for the Fenelon and Martiniere projects March 27, 2025

Completed and published a Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Fenelon Project on March 27, 2025

17,411 Metres of exploration drilling completed at the Martiniere Project expanding the footprint of gold mineralization along the Bug Lake Deformation Corridor laterally and at depth

Received $8M for the sale of Detour East in a non-dilutive transaction with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Published 2024 ESG Report

Received $4.9M of Quebec Refundable Credits

Closed a Marketed Financing of $15.1M

Achieved ECOLOGO Certification for responsible development and mineral exploration

Achieved safety milestone of 7 years with no lost time incidents



Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Mr. Mark A. Petersen, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo. (OGQ AS-10796; PGO 3069), Senior Exploration Consultant for Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec’s Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company’s flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

