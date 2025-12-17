Frozen Pet Food Market Size to Exceed USD 27.19 Billion by 2035 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen pet food market size stood at USD 16.22 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 17.08 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 27.19 billion by 2035, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

As pet ownership continues to rise globally, particularly in emerging markets with higher disposable incomes, more consumers are turning to premium, functional pet foods that cater to their pets' specific health requirements. This shift is spurred by the increasing focus on pet wellness and nutrition, where pet owners are becoming more knowledgeable about the benefits of minimally processed, whole-food ingredients.

A key factor propelling this market growth is the trend of pet humanization, where pets are treated as family members, prompting owners to invest more in the health and well-being of their pets. This movement is driving demand for frozen pet foods that cater to various dietary needs, including raw, cooked, and organic formulations, positioning the market for continued expansion in the years ahead.

Key Highlights of Frozen Pet Food Market

By region , North America held the largest share of the global frozen pet food market with 38% in 2025, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2035.

, North America held the largest share of the global frozen pet food market with 38% in 2025, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate from 2026 to 2035. By pet type , the dog segment led the frozen pet food market in 2025, but the cat segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2035.

, the dog segment led the frozen pet food market in 2025, but the cat segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2035. By product type , the frozen raw food segment contributed the largest market share in 2025, while the frozen cooked food segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035.

, the frozen raw food segment contributed the largest market share in 2025, while the frozen cooked food segment is expected to expand at the fastest rate between 2026 and 2035. By retail channel , pet specialty stores dominated the frozen pet food market in 2025, while online retailers are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.

, pet specialty stores dominated the frozen pet food market in 2025, while online retailers are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. By flavor , the chicken segment held the major market share in 2025, but the fish segment is expected to see the fastest growth rate between 2026 and 2035.

, the chicken segment held the major market share in 2025, but the fish segment is expected to see the fastest growth rate between 2026 and 2035. By packaging type, the pouches segment led the market in 2025, while the tubs segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2026 to 2035.

Growing Pet Nutrition Awareness Is Helpful for the Growth of the Frozen Pet Food Industry

The frozen pet food market is expected to grow due to rising pet ownership, higher demand for pet nutrition, and growing pet humanization. The market also shows growth due to the availability of different types of frozen pet food, such as raw and semi-cooked, which are beneficial for the market. The availability of frozen pet food in different packaging types, which makes it easier for pet owners to travel with their pets and maintain their pets' nutrition, is another major factor driving the market's growth. Technological advancements that help maintain nutritional levels and extend the product’s shelf life also fuel the market’s growth.

Technological Innovations are Helpful for the Growth of the Market

Technological advancements, such as freezing techniques, packaging solutions, and supply chain logistics, help fuel the market's growth. Such advancements help drive market growth by extending the product's shelf life, making it easier for pet owners to carry frozen pet food. Such options collectively help fuel the market's growth. Technological advancements also help boost pet food’s nutritional value, further fueling the market’s growth. AI-driven software also helps to enhance the nutritional levels of frozen pet foods, further fueling the market’s growth.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing the frozen pet food market by improving formulation accuracy, strengthening cold chain control, and supporting precise demand planning in a highly perishable category. In product development, AI systems analyze pet nutrition data, ingredient digestibility scores, and veterinary feeding guidelines to design frozen formulations that meet specific dietary needs, such as limited-ingredient diets, raw-inspired nutrition, or therapeutic support for allergies and sensitive digestion. These models evaluate how proteins, vegetables, supplements, and fats behave during freezing and thawing to preserve nutrient integrity and palatability.

In production facilities, AI-driven monitoring systems track temperature stability, moisture migration, and microbial risk during grinding, mixing, portioning, and freezing. Machine learning models adjust freezing curves and storage conditions to prevent freezer burn, texture degradation, or nutrient loss. Computer vision systems inspect portion consistency, surface integrity, and packaging seals, which are critical for maintaining food safety and shelf life in frozen formats.

New Trends of Frozen Pet Food Market

Higher demand for minimally processed and functional pet food options helps to fuel the market’s growth.

Growing pet ownership and pet humanization are other major factors driving market growth.

Higher demand for transparency, clean-label, and organic food options also helps to fuel the market’s growth.



Recent Developments in the Frozen Pet Food Market

In September 2025, Stella & Chewy’s launched their freeze-dried pet food products at Target stores in the US. The new launch involves meal mixers, dinner dust, breakfast sprinkles, and shredders.

In March 2025, We Feed Raw, the leader of raw pet nutrition, announced the launch of its new Freeze-Dried Raw Food for Dogs. The new launch features two recipes: grass-fed beef and cage-free chicken.

Product Survey of the Frozen Pet Food Market

Product Category Description or Function Common Forms or Variants Key Applications or Pet Segments Representative Brands or Producers Frozen Raw Pet Food Minimally processed raw diets frozen to preserve nutrients and microbial safety. Raw beef patties, chicken nuggets, turkey blends, BARF diets Dogs and cats, raw feeding households Stella and Chewy’s, Primal Pet Foods, Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Frozen Cooked Pet Meals Gently cooked complete meals frozen for freshness and safety. Cooked beef and vegetable meals, chicken rice formulas Dogs, premium pet owners, and sensitive digestion pets Nom Nom, JustFoodForDogs, PetPlate Frozen Single Protein Diets Diets using only one animal protein source to reduce allergen exposure. Single protein beef, lamb, turkey, duck Food sensitivities, elimination diets Primal Pet Foods, Answers Pet Food Frozen Grain Free Pet Food Formulated without grains using vegetables or legumes as carbohydrate sources. Meat and vegetable blends, raw grain-free formulas Grain-free diet consumers Stella and Chewy’s, Northwest Naturals Frozen Complete and Balanced Diets Frozen foods formulated to meet AAFCO or FEDIAF nutritional standards. Complete adult dog meals, puppy growth formulas Daily feeding, long-term nutrition JustFoodForDogs, Nom Nom Frozen Supplemental Mixers and Toppers Frozen components added to kibble or wet food to enhance nutrition. Bone broth cubes, raw toppers, organ meat blends Meal enhancement, picky eaters Primal Frozen Toppers, Open Farm Frozen Toppers Frozen Bone Broth for Pets Slow-cooked bone broths frozen for joint, hydration, and gut health. Chicken bone broth, beef bone broth Senior pets, hydration support Open Farm Bone Broth, Brutus Bone Broth Frozen Veterinary and Prescription Diets Frozen diets formulated for clinical nutrition needs. Renal support meals, low-fat GI diets Veterinary supervised feeding JustFoodForDogs Vet Support Diets Frozen Puppy and Kitten Food Age-specific frozen formulations for growth and development. Puppy growth meals, kitten raw diets Young pets Primal Puppy Formula, Stella and Chewy’s Puppy Line Frozen Cat Specific Diets Frozen diets are formulated to meet feline nutritional requirements. Raw chicken cat food, cooked cat meals Cats, obligate carnivore diets Northwest Naturals Cat Food, Darwin’s Cat Meals Frozen Exotic and Novel Protein Diets Use of uncommon proteins to address allergies or premium positioning. Rabbit, venison, bison, kangaroo Hypoallergenic diets Answers Pet Food, specialty raw brands Frozen Organic and Human Grade Pet Food Frozen diets using certified organic or human-grade ingredients. Organic beef meals, organic chicken blends Premium and wellness-focused pet owners JustFoodForDogs, Open Farm Frozen Functional Pet Foods Diets enhanced with functional ingredients for specific health outcomes. Joint support meals, digestive health blends Senior pets, mobility, and gut health Primal Functional Blends Frozen Custom or Personalized Pet Food Meals tailored to pet age, breed, weight, and health profile. Subscription-based personalized frozen meals Direct-to-consumer pet food buyers Nom Nom, Ollie Frozen Lines Frozen Raw Treats and Snacks Frozen raw items are used as treats or enrichment. Frozen meat cubes, organ treats Training, enrichment Raw feeding brands and private labels



Frozen Pet Food Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Frozen Pet Food Market?

Factors such as growing awareness of pet nutrition, higher demand for organic and functional options, and greater variety in pet food flavors are driving market growth. The growing pet humanization trend, which allows pet owners to treat pets as family members, also fuels the market’s growth. Higher demand for pet nutrition and the availability of a wide range of pet food options are other major drivers of market growth.

Challenge

Production and Cost Challenges Are Helpful for the Market’s Growth

Higher costs associated with specialized machinery, energy-intensive freezing/drying, and raw material sourcing are among the factors hampering the market's growth. A few ingredient formulations cause issues during freezing and drying, which also impact the market’s growth, as they risk the product's shelf life. The investment requirement for a start-up to scale into larger production processes is another factor obstructing the market’s growth.

Opportunity

Product Innovation Is Helpful for the Growth of the Market

The availability of pet food enriched with organic, functional, and natural ingredients to enhance pet health is a major opportunity for market growth. Insect- and plant-protein pet food options also help fuel the market’s growth. Pet-food options developed with targeted health benefits, such as for joint health, gut health, energy, and immunity, also help to propel the market’s growth.

Frozen Pet Food Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Frozen Pet Food Market in 2025

North America led the frozen pet food market in 2025, driven by rising awareness of pet nutrition, which benefits market growth. The market also observes growth due to the availability of different types of pet food, such as raw, minimally processed, and semi-cooked options, further fueling growth. Higher demand for nutritional and clean-label options also helps to propel the market’s growth. The US plays a major role in the region's market growth due to higher demand for nutritional products. Functional. Organic and clean-label pet food to enhance the pet’s nutritional levels.

How big is the North America Frozen Pet Food Market?

The North America frozen pet food market was valued at USD 6.16 billion in 2025, driven by increasing pet ownership and demand for natural, preservative-free pet food options. Projections indicate steady growth, with the market expected to rise from USD 6.49 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 10.33 billion by 2035. This growth is anticipated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2026 to 2035, reflecting a strong shift toward premium and nutritionally focused pet food products in the region.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period, driven by rising pet ownership and pet humanization. The market also shows growth driven by rising pet nutrition in the region, further fueling growth in the foreseeable period. India will make a major contribution to the growth of the frozen pet food market over the foreseeable period, owing to the availability of a wide range of pet food options in various forms, which further fuels the market.

Europe is observed to have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is expected to show notable growth over the forecast period, driven by rising pet nutrition awareness, which will help fuel the market. The market also sees growth driven by higher demand for functional, organic, and natural pet food options to enhance pets' nutritional profiles, which benefits the market. Pet humanization, rising pet ownership, and growing demand for different types of frozen pet food also help to fuel the market’s growth.

Trade Analysis for the Frozen Pet Food Market

What is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Finished frozen pet food meals and raw diets shipped in consumer packs or bulk cartons, typically classified under HS 2309, were prepared animal feeding.

Frozen raw meat ingredients and blends supplied to pet food manufacturers are often recorded under frozen meat HS codes such as HS 0202, HS 0203, or HS 0207, depending on species.

Functional frozen pet diets with supplements or additives are generally cleared under HS 2309 with product-specific descriptions.



Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

United States: Major exporter of frozen pet food and raw frozen pet diets, supported by large-scale meat processing, cold-chain infrastructure, and premium pet food brands.

Major exporter of frozen pet food and raw frozen pet diets, supported by large-scale meat processing, cold-chain infrastructure, and premium pet food brands. Canada: Exporter of frozen raw pet food products to the United States and select international markets, benefiting from integrated meat supply chains and veterinary controls.

Exporter of frozen raw pet food products to the United States and select international markets, benefiting from integrated meat supply chains and veterinary controls. European Union hubs such as Germany, Poland, and the Netherlands: Export frozen pet food and frozen meat-based formulations within the EU and to nearby markets, supported by strong cold logistics.

Export frozen pet food and frozen meat-based formulations within the EU and to nearby markets, supported by strong cold logistics. New Zealand: Supplier of frozen raw pet food and single-protein diets using export-grade meat and strict biosecurity standards.

Top Importers (Demand Centres)

United States: Largest importer of frozen pet food and frozen raw ingredients due to high premium pet food consumption and cross-border sourcing from Canada and New Zealand.

Largest importer of frozen pet food and frozen raw ingredients due to high premium pet food consumption and cross-border sourcing from Canada and New Zealand. European Union: Intra-EU trade dominates imports, with Germany, France, and the Netherlands serving as major markets for consumption and redistribution.

Intra-EU trade dominates imports, with Germany, France, and the Netherlands serving as major markets for consumption and redistribution. United Kingdom: Imports frozen pet food products following domestic demand growth for raw and natural diets.

Imports frozen pet food products following domestic demand growth for raw and natural diets. East Asia limited markets: Imports are selective and tightly regulated, primarily for premium cooked frozen diets rather than raw formulations.

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

North America trade flows are concentrated along the United States–Canada corridors, using road-based refrigerated transport for finished products and raw blends.

Long-distance exports from New Zealand and parts of Europe rely on containerised frozen shipping with strict temperature monitoring.

Finished frozen pet food is shipped in consumer-ready cartons, while bulk formulations are palletised for downstream portioning and repacking.

Cold-chain integrity is critical, with customs clearance times and inspection delays posing significant spoilage and cost risks.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Premiumisation and raw feeding trends: Consumer demand for high-meat and minimally processed diets supports frozen formats.

Consumer demand for high-meat and minimally processed diets supports frozen formats. Veterinary and food-safety controls: Heightened pathogen-risk awareness affects market access and supplier qualification.

Heightened pathogen-risk awareness affects market access and supplier qualification. Meat supply availability: Competition with human food channels influences input costs and export pricing.

Competition with human food channels influences input costs and export pricing. Cold-chain capability: Only suppliers with reliable frozen logistics can consistently serve distant markets.

Only suppliers with reliable frozen logistics can consistently serve distant markets. Regulatory classification: Whether products are treated as raw animal feed or complete pet food affects trade feasibility.



Regulatory, Quality, and Market-Access Considerations

Frozen pet food is subject to animal-by-product regulations, veterinary certification, and import permits in many markets.

Pathogen testing for Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli is commonly required, especially for raw diets.

Importing authorities may restrict certain animal proteins or require heat-treatment validation for cooked products.

Documentation typically includes veterinary health certificates, origin declarations, batch traceability, and cold-chain records.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Animal-health and biosecurity frameworks in exporting countries such as New Zealand, Canada, and the EU underpin market access for frozen pet food.

Import controls and border inspection regimes for animal-origin products directly affect the viability and cost of shipments.

Sustainability and animal-welfare policies influence sourcing and labeling requirements in premium markets.



Frozen Pet Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 5.3% Market Size in 2026 USD 17.08 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 17.98 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 27.19 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Frozen Pet Food Market Segmental Analysis

Pet Type Analysis

The dog segment led the frozen pet food market in 2025, driven by rising dog ownership, pet owners' awareness of the importance of pet nutrition, and higher demand for preservative- and chemical-free dog food. Such food options are also healthy for puppies to aid their growth in their initial years. Hence, the segment makes a major contribution to market growth. Such food options also make it easy to ensure their pet’s health and nutrition while traveling with them, making the journey more convenient. Hence, these factors collectively help fuel the market's growth.

The cat segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, driven by rising cat ownership in recent years. Cats require less space than dogs to live and can easily live alone at home, allowing owners to carry on with their routine. Hence, such factors further fuel the market's growth over the forecast period. Higher demand for cat nutrition and for food options without chemicals or preservatives are other major factors driving the market's growth.

Product Type Analysis

The frozen raw food segment led the frozen pet food market in 2025, driven by higher demand for raw food options, as they are safe and chemical-free, making them an ideal option for pet nutrition. The segment also observes growth as it positively follows the BARF- Biologically Appropriate Raw Food Philosophy. Such food options are considered biologically appropriate for pets’ digestive systems. Hence, it further fuels market growth. Hence, patties and nugget forms are highly preferred, further propelling the market's growth.

The frozen cooked food segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable future, as it is highly demanded by pet owners who wish to feed their pets whole-grain, nutritious options, but also do not rely on uncooked food. Mildly cooked and frozen food options are in high demand compared to raw food options, further fueling the growth of the frozen pet food market in the foreseeable future. The segment also observes growth, as it provides a convenient option for pet owners to serve food without incurring higher time costs.

Retail Channel Analysis

The pet specialty stores segment led the frozen pet food market in 2025, driven by higher demand for ingredient transparency, nutritional, premium, and high-quality options, and rising consumer awareness of pet nutrition. Such stores hire knowledgeable staff to guide and advise pet owners regarding each product and pet nutrition. Hence, such factors fuel market growth. Such stores also carry a range of pet-related products, making them a one-stop shop for pet owners and helping the market grow.

The online retailers segment is expected to grow over the foreseeable period due to a broad product portfolio that allows pet owners to browse a wide range of products, thereby fueling market growth. The availability of organic, functional, raw, semi-cooked, and natural pet food options is another factor that will help propel the market's growth in the foreseeable period. The convenience of receiving the ordered products at home within a few minutes is a major factor driving market growth, as it is a helpful option for consumers with a time crunch.

Flavor Analysis

The chicken segment led the frozen pet food market in 2025, due to high demand from pet owners, as pets find the chicken flavor highly palatable. High protein content, a balanced protein-to-fat ratio, high palatability, easy availability, and higher demand are also major factors driving the market's growth. The chicken flavor is highly palatable to pets and also provides complete protein, further fueling the market's growth.

The fish segment is expected to grow during the forecast period as pet owners' awareness of the importance of omega-3s increases. Hence, it further led to higher demand for frozen pet food in fish flavor. It allows the pet owners to maintain their pet’s nutrition even while being outdoors, which is helpful for the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. A unique taste profile and easy-to-carry options further enhance market growth in the foreseeable future. Technological advancements are helping enhance pet nutrition and food sourced with functional ingredients, further fueling the market's growth.

Packaging Type Analysis

The pouches segment dominated the frozen pet food market in 2025, due to their convenience for use and carry, making them ideal for pet owners to take on the go while traveling. The segment also observes growth, as it allows pet owners to maintain portion control as per the pet's requirements, provides easy resealability, and enables owners to carry the pouches easily, as they are lightweight. Pouches that contain enhanced nutritional food, allowing consumers to feed their pets with ease, also help fuel the market's growth.

The tubs segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to their ease of use and portability, which are helpful for market growth. The segment also observes growth, as it is readily available on online stores and reseals easily, making it easy for pet owners to use. Hence, these factors collectively help fuel the market's growth. The availability of a wide range of food options in tub packaging also helps fuel the market’s growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Players Shaping the Frozen Pet Food Market: Company Overviews & Strategic Insights

Steve's Real Food: Steve’s Real Food offers raw, minimally processed pet food, following the BARF (Biologically Appropriate Raw Food) philosophy. They focus on premium, preservative-free ingredients and sustainability. Their strategic growth is fueled by expanding their retail presence and building a loyal customer base.

Steve’s Real Food offers raw, minimally processed pet food, following the BARF (Biologically Appropriate Raw Food) philosophy. They focus on premium, preservative-free ingredients and sustainability. Their strategic growth is fueled by expanding their retail presence and building a loyal customer base. Primal Pet Foods: Primal Pet Foods provides high-quality raw and freeze-dried meals for dogs and cats. They emphasize organic, grass-fed meats and clean-label transparency. Their strategy includes expanding retail channels and increasing direct-to-consumer sales through e-commerce.

Primal Pet Foods provides high-quality raw and freeze-dried meals for dogs and cats. They emphasize organic, grass-fed meats and clean-label transparency. Their strategy includes expanding retail channels and increasing direct-to-consumer sales through e-commerce. Carnivore Meat Company LLC: Carnivore Meat Company, known for its Vital Essentials brand, focuses on raw, high-protein diets using novel protein sources. Their strategy targets health-conscious pet owners and expanding their market share through freeze-dried treats and innovative offerings.

Carnivore Meat Company, known for its brand, focuses on raw, high-protein diets using novel protein sources. Their strategy targets health-conscious pet owners and expanding their market share through freeze-dried treats and innovative offerings. Stella & Chewy's LLC: Stella & Chewy's specializes in raw, grain-free meals with sustainably sourced ingredients. Their strategic focus is on expanding retail distribution and increasing brand recognition through partnerships with major retailers like Target.

Stella & Chewy's specializes in raw, grain-free meals with sustainably sourced ingredients. Their strategic focus is on expanding retail distribution and increasing brand recognition through partnerships with major retailers like Target. Kiezebrink: Kiezebrink offers customizable raw frozen pet food, emphasizing quality sourcing and reliability. Their strategy is to expand internationally while focusing on raw, species-appropriate diets for both retail and commercial markets.

Kiezebrink offers customizable raw frozen pet food, emphasizing quality sourcing and reliability. Their strategy is to expand internationally while focusing on raw, species-appropriate diets for both retail and commercial markets. PetSmart LLC: PetSmart, a leading pet retailer, offers a broad range of frozen pet food products. Their strategy includes enhancing product variety, expanding their online and retail presence, and meeting the growing demand for premium, clean-label options.

PetSmart, a leading pet retailer, offers a broad range of frozen pet food products. Their strategy includes enhancing product variety, expanding their online and retail presence, and meeting the growing demand for premium, clean-label options. Northwest Naturals: Northwest Naturals specializes in raw and freeze-dried pet food, using high-quality proteins and organic ingredients. They focus on educating pet owners and expanding their retail presence to capitalize on the raw feeding trend.

Northwest Naturals specializes in raw and freeze-dried pet food, using high-quality proteins and organic ingredients. They focus on educating pet owners and expanding their retail presence to capitalize on the raw feeding trend. Raw Paws Pet Food: Raw Paws provides species-appropriate raw frozen pet food with a focus on personalized diets and subscription-based services. Their strategy centers on building direct-to-consumer sales and offering ethically sourced, transparent products.

Raw Paws provides species-appropriate raw frozen pet food with a focus on personalized diets and subscription-based services. Their strategy centers on building direct-to-consumer sales and offering ethically sourced, transparent products. Bravo: Bravo offers raw, grain-free pet foods rich in protein and natural ingredients. Their strategy includes expanding product offerings and educating pet owners on the benefits of raw feeding, while strengthening retail and online distribution.

Bravo offers raw, grain-free pet foods rich in protein and natural ingredients. Their strategy includes expanding product offerings and educating pet owners on the benefits of raw feeding, while strengthening retail and online distribution. Tucker's: Tucker’s offers premium raw pet food and treats with a focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing. Their strategy is to grow their market share through increased retail partnerships and expanding their product line to meet consumer demand for healthy, natural foods.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Fish

Birds

Small animals (e.g., rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs)



By Product Type

Frozen raw food

Frozen cooked food

Frozen treats



By Retail Channels

Pet specialty stores

Mass merchandisers

Grocery stores

Online retailers

Veterinarians



By Flavor

Chicken

Beef

Fish

Lamb

Duck

Rabbit

Venison



By Packaging Type

Pouches

Tubs

Bags

Boxes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights.

