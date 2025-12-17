Dyadic and Fermbox Bio Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Commercialization of Animal-Free Proteins and Enzymes Across Life Science, Food & Nutrition, and Bioindustrial Markets

JUPITER, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for life science, food and nutrition, and bioindustrial applications, diverse commercial applications, today announced a significant expansion of its collaboration with Fermbox Bio, a biotech research & manufacturing company developing and delivering sustainable bio-based products through precision fermentation and advanced biotechnology tools. This expanded partnership broadens the range of products, platforms, and commercial opportunities the companies will jointly deliver to market. Building on their longstanding relationship, this agreement enables Fermbox Bio to manufacture and commercialize an expanding portfolio of Dyadic-developed proteins and enzymes using both the Dapibus™ and C1 expression systems. Dyadic will co-commercialize these products globally, strengthening its capacity to bring scalable, animal-free solutions to life science, food and nutrition, and bioindustrial sectors.

The agreement also allows both parties to incorporate products developed on Fermbox Bio’s proprietary microbial platforms into the joint portfolio, creating a more diverse and competitive pipeline of fermentation-derived biomolecules.

Key elements of the expanded collaboration include:

Manufacture of multiple Dyadic-origin products by Fermbox Bio , enabling efficient production and market expansion of sustainable, animal-free proteins and enzymes.

, enabling efficient production and market expansion of sustainable, animal-free proteins and enzymes. Dual-Sourcing flexibility, allowing both companies to supply production strains and finished products , produced via C1, Dapibus™, or alternative microbial systems.

, produced via C1, Dapibus™, or alternative microbial systems. Integration of Fermbox-developed products into the joint commercial portfolio, where mutually agreed.

into the joint commercial portfolio, where mutually agreed. A jointly managed, continuously updated product pipeline, allowing the companies to add new commercial opportunities as markets and customer needs evolve.

Collectively, these expanded rights and capabilities will accelerate product development, shorten commercialization timelines, and strengthen the Company’s reach into high-growth markets, particularly recombinant proteins for life sciences and food and nutrition, where demand for sustainable, economically viable animal-free ingredients continues to increase.

Joe Hazelton, President & Chief Operating Officer of Dyadic, commented:

“This expanded collaboration significantly enhances Dyadic’s go-to-market capabilities by combining our high-productivity microbial platforms with Fermbox’s robust manufacturing infrastructure. Fermbox will be producing multiple Dyadic-developed proteins and enzymes at a commercial scale, allowing us to broaden our product portfolio and accelerate commercialization across life sciences, food and nutrition, and bioindustrial markets. Equally important, this collaboration brings additional products from Fermbox’s other microbial platforms into our joint offering, creating even greater opportunities for both companies. We greatly value our partnership with Fermbox and look forward to delivering meaningful, sustainable, high-impact solutions across several industries.”

Subramani “Subbu” Ramachchandrappa, CEO of Fermbox Bio, commented:

“This expanded partnership with Dyadic reflects our commitment to build and share value by collaboratively leveraging complementary capabilities to develop and scale a broad pipeline of precision fermentation–derived bioproducts. By combining our strengths, we will accelerate Product Development, large-scale biomanufacturing and co-commercialization of bio-based products across life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets.”

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s C1 and Dapibus™ expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com

About Fermbox Bio

Fermbox Bio is a biotechnology research and manufacturing company based in India with a subsidiary in USA. The company develops sustainable bio-based products using precision fermentation and advanced biotechnology, helping customers de-risk supply chains reliant on harsh chemistry, forest reserves, or animal sources. Its product portfolio of enzymes, lipids, proteins, flavors, and colors serves industries such as energy nutraceuticals, cosmeceutics, and Flavors & Fragrances. For more information visit is on www.fermbox.bio .

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of Dyadic’s clinical trial and interest in its protein production platforms, Dyadic’s research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) Dyadic’s history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of Dyadic’s microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize Dyadic’s microbial protein production platforms or its other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) Dyadic’s capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) Dyadic’s reliance on information technology; (ix) Dyadic’s dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) Dyadic’s ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause Dyadic’s actual results to differ from its current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Dyadic’s expectations.

