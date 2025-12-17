Xeronum Emerges to Power the Next Wave of Digital Experiences

Dublin, Ireland, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of surging demand for futuristic technologies and digital currencies, Xeronum is born. Xeronum is an up-and-coming cryptocurrency and utility layer designed to streamline payments, loyalty, and rewards across travel, leisure, and creator-focused platforms—delivering speed, transparency, and scalability from day one.

The idea took shape after the team’s early success building consumer platforms that connected experiences with passionate audiences (20K+ travelers and 300+ active users in the founding product’s early phase). As adoption accelerated, it became clear the ecosystem needed a native, interoperable currency—leading to the creation of Xeronum.

Built for Scale, Designed for Utility

Xeronum’s model prioritizes scalability and profitability, reducing management and operational overhead while improving user experience. This high-utility layer—referred to as the XeroSystem—captures the company’s core mission: to create a more personal, direct link between platforms and their users with seamless earning, spending, and rewards.

Upcoming Presale

The first phase of Xeronum’s journey is its token presale. Final details are being organized, with an initial issuance planned specifically for early supporters.

Planned presale allocation focus (subject to final terms):

Technology & Product (≈30%) – Upgrades to the XeroSystem core, integrations, and security.

Growth & Marketing (≈50%) – Branding, partnerships, creator and travel/leisure onboarding.

Operations (≈15%) – Ensuring xeronum.com and ecosystem products run smoothly.

Compliance & Security (≈5%) – Legal, audits, and ongoing platform safeguards.

(Exact percentages, tokenomics, and dates will be confirmed in the official presale documentation.)

How Xeronum Works

A currency with real use cases from the start—earn, spend, and engage:

Earning & Rewards: Users can obtain Xeronum by buying, staking, farming, or through special platform rewards and loyalty programs.

XeroSwap (Planned): A complementary swap experience to encourage fluid exchange with other digital assets and maintain healthy liquidity.

Immediate Integrations: Initial use starts on partner platforms (including travel/leisure experiences), then expands across additional business lines so customers can redeem rewards, unlock discounts, and access gated perks.

Roadmap & Growth

Over the past few years, the team behind Xeronum has consistently hit product milestones—expanding into multiple European markets and building a solid operational foundation. The next three years center on global scale, deepening technology development, and expanding ecosystem partnerships.

Post-presale priorities include:

Independent audits and transparency reporting

Token implementation across partner platforms

Listings on major price-tracking platforms and relevant exchanges

Expanded creator, travel, and leisure integrations

About Xeronum

Xeronum is a next-generation cryptocurrency and utility platform built to power real-world experiences across travel, leisure, and creator ecosystems. With a focus on speed, transparency, and user-centric design, Xeronum enables instant transactions, meaningful rewards, and interoperable integrations—bridging digital assets with everyday experiences. Learn more at xeronum.com.

Media Contact

Xeronum

press@xeronum.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.