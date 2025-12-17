Renowned AI Expert Xi Chen Joins Compass Lexecon

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr. Xi Chen, Professor and Andre Meyer Faculty Fellow at the Department of Technology, Operations and Statistics at the New York University Stern School of Business, has affiliated with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon.

Dr. Chen, who is based in New York, is an award-winning expert in machine learning, artificial intelligence, quantitative economics and digital platforms. He has collaborated on major AI and platform-related projects with Google, Meta, Adobe, Bloomberg, Alibaba and JPMorganChase, covering digital markets, algorithmic recommendation, privacy and financial forecasting.

In his role at Compass Lexecon, Dr. Chen will work closely on issues central to today’s litigation landscape, including digital market competition, online advertising auctions, dynamic and personalized pricing, recommender systems, algorithmic fairness and privacy, generative and agentic AI, and the economics of digital assets, blockchain and tokenization of real-world assets.

“We are thrilled to welcome Xi to our top-notch roster of affiliates,” said Daniel R. Fischel, Compass Lexecon President and Chairman. “His work has informed real-world practice in generative and agentic AI, digital marketplaces, auction and pricing algorithms, and decentralized finance, shaping how firms deploy AI-driven decision systems at scale. His expertise in machine learning and AI will add excellent value to our client offerings.”

Dr. Chen’s research has been published in top academic journals, including the Journal of the American Statistical Association, Management Science, Journal of Machine Learning Research and Annals of Applied Statistics. He is the co-author of Web3: Blockchain, the New Economy, and the Self-Sovereign Internet and co-editor of Beyond AI: ChatGPT, Web3, and the Business Landscape of Tomorrow.

Dr. Chen has received several awards for his groundbreaking work, including a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30: Science list in 2017, and Poets & Quants named him one of the World’s Best 40 Under 40 MBA Professors in 2020. He is also an elected fellow of both the American Statistical Association and the Institute of Mathematical Statistics.

Previously, Dr. Chen served as a Principal Scientist at Amazon Ads, where he led modeling work for global advertising marketplaces, including auction design, delivery optimization, supply forecasting, pacing, bidding strategies and LLM-enhanced pipelines.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Chen said, “I am delighted to join Compass Lexecon, and I look forward to collaborating with their outstanding team of economists to advise clients on topics at the heart of modern antitrust, digital-market and financial litigation.”

The appointment of Dr. Chen continues Compass Lexecon’s growth and investment in its deep bench of antitrust and finance experts. The firm has added 20 academic experts in 2025, along with the appointments of Faten Sabry, Jeremy Verlinda, Ron Laschever, Ahsan Kirmani, Alexander White, Piyal Hyder, Erin Smith and William Hrycay.

About Compass Lexecon

Compass Lexecon is internationally recognized as a leading economic consulting firm with preeminent competition, finance, intellectual property, international arbitration, and energy practices. With more than 600 professionals in 25 offices around the world, Compass Lexecon offers a global perspective on economic matters. For the past 19 years, Compass Lexecon has been ranked as one of the leading antitrust economics firms in the world by the Global Competition Review. To learn more about Compass Lexecon or to find one of our professionals, please visit www.compasslexecon.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of September 30, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

