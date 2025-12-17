Metaterra Unveils City-Scale RWA Platform at the Harvard Club: From Airport Anchor to On-Chain Economy

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Real-World Assets (RWA) is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2028. Accelerated regulatory progress in the United States is fueling institutional momentum around tokenization, an evolution that closely aligns with Metaterra’s 2026 strategic vision.

In a packed room at the Harvard Club in New York, Metaterra unveiled Beyond Bucharest, its city-scale Real-World Asset (RWA) platform, capping a memorable evening for the industry. Delivered before a distinguished audience that included Fernando Vildosola, Stephen L. Norris, Stephen Moore, Rusu Daniel Cezar, Ketan Seth, and Brock Pierce, the presentation brought together leading figures from finance, blockchain, economics, public leadership, and global investment. The gathering marked a significant milestone in Metaterra’s evolving vision for regulated, real-world on-chain infrastructure, underscoring the growing convergence of institutional capital, government stakeholders, and next-generation financial technology.

Bringing On-Chain Value into Everyday Economic Activity

Through its core products Miracle Cash, Miracle Chain, and Miracle Pay, Metaterra is focusing on two of the fastest-growing trends in digital finance: institutional-grade adoption of tokenized assets and the rise of regulated, real-world blockchain applications.

“Our mission is to create a secure, unified infrastructure where traditional assets and digital finance can operate side by side,” said Douglas Anderson, CEO Wall Street Capital Partners. “Tokenization is becoming a foundational component of modern financial systems. Crypto doesn’t have to remain abstract, your wallet can be your ticket, your access right, and your gateway to real-world utility.”

“Real-World Assets are no longer an experimental concept; they have evolved into regulated, auditable, and scalable financial structures,” said Ebru Törehan, Metaterra Board Director & Chief Real-World Assets Officer. “As the regulatory framework in the United States continues to take shape, a more institutional approach, one that encourages innovation while prioritizing market integrity, is rapidly taking hold. Metaterra’s Beyond Bucharest vision aims to translate this transformation into a transparent and sustainable, city-scale economic model where RWA and tokenization are integrated into real cash-flow systems.”

Metaterra Holdings serves as the strategic umbrella company behind the Miracle ecosystem, which includes Miracle Chain, Miracle Cash, and Miracle Pay.

