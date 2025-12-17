LifeSci Communications Promotes Ian Stone to Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Communications today announced the promotion of Ian Stone to chief executive officer to guide the company’s growth and strengthen its partnerships with healthcare innovators.

Stone joined LifeSci Communications as president in January 2025, overseeing the 40-person team, daily operations and client strategy. He will be based in LifeSci’s new and growing San Diego Office alongside teams from LifeSci Consulting and LifeSci Advisors.

“Ian has demonstrated the leadership and vision that make him the right person to lead our next chapter,” said Andrew McDonald, Ph.D., founding partner of LifeSci Communications and LifeSci Partners. “We look forward to having his leadership in San Diego as our organization expands to better support companies along the West Coast.”

Stone previously held senior leadership roles at Canale Communications where he led media relations and supported the organization’s growth and eventual integration into Inizio Evoke Communications. Earlier in his career, he led media relations and client programs from the San Diego office of Russo Partners. His leadership has been recognized by the San Diego Business Journal and Medical Media + Marketing. Stone received his Bachelor of Arts in communications from the University of California, San Diego.

“Our team is well positioned to expand its impact as a strategic communications partner to healthcare innovators of all sizes,” said Stone. “We are building on our strengths in earned media, digital media, and creative services to help clients tell their stories of science that changes lives.”

About LifeSci Communications

LifeSci Communications, LLC., is a global healthcare communications agency that helps clients deliver on the promise of a healthier world. The LifeSci team specializes in understanding the science and medicine behind the world’s most important healthcare innovations. The agency leverages integrated capabilities in public relations, product communications, social and digital media, and creative communications to build trusted partnerships with clients in the life sciences. LifeSci Communications is headquartered in New York, with operations in San Diego, Boston and Madrid.

For more information, visit www.lifescicommunications.com . Follow LifeSci Communications on LinkedIn and Twitter.

