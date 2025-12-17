TadHealth Awarded San Diego County Office of Education Contract; School Districts to Begin CYBHI Billing in January 2026

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TadHealth , a leading provider of school-based mental health technology, has been selected by the San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) to deliver a county-wide Student Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in support of California’s Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI). The contract ensures that all participating school districts across San Diego County will be able to begin billing for eligible CYBHI services starting January 2026.

This award follows a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process and marks a major milestone in scaling accessible, coordinated mental health care for students. The CYBHI, a multi-billion-dollar statewide initiative, aims to build a more integrated and equitable behavioral health system for youth. Through this partnership, Local Education Agencies (LEAs) in the county will gain access to a purpose-built platform that supports CYBHI reimbursements while also streamlining referrals, documentation, and data tracking for school-based mental health professionals.

"This is more than a technology implementation, it’s a step toward reimagining school mental health across California," said Ben Greiner, CEO of TadHealth. "We are honored to partner with SDCOE, a truly forward-thinking county office that understands the opportunity CYBHI brings for students and families. Together, we’re bringing this vision to life, ensuring every student has better access to care and schools have the tools they need to support them."

"Our partnership with TadHealth, made possible by funding through the CYBHI School-Linked Partnership and Capacity Grant, is an essential part of our commitment to supporting the behavioral health needs of students across our county. Our efforts will create more resources for a connected and coordinated approach to student well-being. This partnership allows us to meet students where they are, ensures timely support, and builds healthier school communities across San Diego County," said Mara Madrigal-Weiss, Executive Director of Student Wellness & School Culture, San Diego County Office of Education.

CYBHI is part of the Master Plan for Kids’ Mental Health, a historic investment by the State of California that takes a “whole child” approach to address the factors that contribute to the mental health and well-being of the state’s children and youth. CYBHI is a game-changer for California schools, and TadHealth empowers schools to focus on students, not paperwork.

Supporting 1,000+ providers and over 300,000 students across California, TadHealth is allowing schools to get reimbursed for the first time in history, thus unlocking funds for schools to sustain and scale their mental health programs through CYBHI. TadHealth recently announced that Anaheim Elementary School District has received over $800K in funds, demonstrating the power and impact of the platform.

With soaring mental health needs and tight budgets, schools can tap managed care funds to sustain programs and jobs. TadHealth’s secure, compliant platform ensures full reimbursement within 45 days, with the majority of CYBHI claims statewide filed through the platform.

With this San Diego contract, TadHealth becomes the student EHR solution of record for one of the largest and most innovative counties in California, serving more than 500,000 students across 42 school districts.

About TadHealth

TadHealth is a purpose-built, advanced electronic health record platform designed specifically for K-12 schools. Created in collaboration with educators and mental health experts, TadHealth is powering the future of student mental health by helping over 300,000 students get the support they need—when they need it.

Media Contact